Juventus signal Aaron Ramsey's exit as Premier League return beckons

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered the strongest sign yet that Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League this month by saying the Wales midfielder is on his way out of the Serie A club.

Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton, and Newcastle while reports also say Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.

But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference.

“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri said. Ramsey joined Juve on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, earning a reported €480,000 a week, and collected a Serie A winners’ medal in his first season.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the side while being hampered by a series of injuries and remains one game short of his 50th Serie A appearance.

Ramsey has been on the pitch for less than 100 minutes of league action this term and Juve would be keen to get at least a portion of his considerable wages off the books.

But, while signalling that Ramsey’s time was up, Allegri dismissed reports that Spain forward Alvaro Morata would be allowed to join Barcelona.

“I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story,” Allegri added.

Newcastle have agreed a £12m (€14.3m) fee plus add-ons with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier. The 31-year-old is set to be Newcastle’s first signing under their new Saudi owners — and first for new manager Eddie Howe since he took charge in November.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport says Aston Villa are one of a number of Premier League clubs watching Philippe Coutinho’s situation as the Barcelona outcast seeks to leave the Nou Camp.

Barca are desperate to move the 29-year-old Brazil playmaker on after agreeing a deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55m (€65m). Villa manager Steven Gerrard played with Coutinho at Liverpool and is a huge admirer. He has also been linked with Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle United and Spurs.

Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has cooled, with no formal offer set to be made by the Spanish club after having discussions with the Germany international’s representatives. Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are said to still remain in the hunt for the player, who could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer.

Everton are said to want around €40m for French left-back Lucas Digne, who has been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham.

Wolves have signed Japan international Hayao Kawabe from Grasshoppers. The midfielder has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux to become the club’s first ever Japanese player. He is expected to return to Switzerland at the end of January to complete the season on loan at Grasshoppers.

Kawabe has impressed in the Swiss Super League after joining from Sanfrecce Hiroshima last summer and has made 18 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting three.

The 26-year-old made his Japan debut against South Korea in March last year and has four caps, scoring once.