Cork native Jake O'Brien could make Swindon Town debut against Man City

Cork native Jake O’Brien could be thrown in for his Swindon Town debut in Friday’s FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City.

The League Two club have recruited the centre-back from Crystal Palace on loan till the end of the season.

Swindon, fifth in League Two, welcome Pep Guardiola’s stars to the County Ground in the first game of the third round schedule.

Swindon Town’s director of football Ben Chorley said about the addition of Ireland U21 defender O’Brien: “Jake is an imposing first contact centre-half.

“He enjoys competing in both boxes, plays with aggression, and a desire that I think you need to be a top player.

“He showed a fantastic work effort and consistent development from the many times he’s been watched over the last year.

“After making contact with Crystal Palace, and presenting our plans, both myself and Ben Garner had great conversations with Jake and his representative, Pat Dean, and we are delighted with the outcome.

“Crystal Palace have a top academy structure. This further signals the relationships and the trust Category One clubs have in Swindon Town to develop and enhance their best young players on and off the pitch.

“We wish Jake all the best for the season.”

Fresh after putting pen to paper at The County Ground, O’Brien revealed his excitement at joining what is already a special group, in addition to outlining what fans should expect from him.

“I’m delighted to be joining Swindon and hopefully I can play a part in us getting up the table,” the former Cork City defender said.

“I see myself coming in as a ball-playing centre-half, I have a lot of height, and I think I can be good in both boxes, score and defend, and I think I can add to the team.

“There is no better team in League Two in my eyes to come to than Swindon Town.”

A debut against City would crown a hectic 12 months for the 20-year-old from Youghal. Last January, he moved from Cork City on an initial loan arrangement which was soon upgraded into a permanent deal. He was recently granted a three-year extension.