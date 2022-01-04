Cork native Jake O'Brien could make Swindon Town debut against Man City

The League Two club have recruited the centre-back from Crystal Palace on loan till the end of the season
Cork native Jake O'Brien could make Swindon Town debut against Man City

A debut against Manchester City would crown a hectic 12 months for Jake O'Brien. Last January, he moved from Cork City to Crystal Palace on an initial loan arrangement which was soon upgraded into a permanent deal. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 18:50
John Fallon

Cork native Jake O’Brien could be thrown in for his Swindon Town debut in Friday’s FA Cup third round tie against Manchester City.

The League Two club have recruited the centre-back from Crystal Palace on loan till the end of the season.

Swindon, fifth in League Two, welcome Pep Guardiola’s stars to the County Ground in the first game of the third round schedule.

Swindon Town’s director of football Ben Chorley said about the addition of Ireland U21 defender O’Brien: “Jake is an imposing first contact centre-half.

“He enjoys competing in both boxes, plays with aggression, and a desire that I think you need to be a top player.

“He showed a fantastic work effort and consistent development from the many times he’s been watched over the last year.

“After making contact with Crystal Palace, and presenting our plans, both myself and Ben Garner had great conversations with Jake and his representative, Pat Dean, and we are delighted with the outcome.

“Crystal Palace have a top academy structure. This further signals the relationships and the trust Category One clubs have in Swindon Town to develop and enhance their best young players on and off the pitch.

“We wish Jake all the best for the season.” 

Fresh after putting pen to paper at The County Ground, O’Brien revealed his excitement at joining what is already a special group, in addition to outlining what fans should expect from him.

“I’m delighted to be joining Swindon and hopefully I can play a part in us getting up the table,” the former Cork City defender said.

“I see myself coming in as a ball-playing centre-half, I have a lot of height, and I think I can be good in both boxes, score and defend, and I think I can add to the team.

“There is no better team in League Two in my eyes to come to than Swindon Town.” 

A debut against City would crown a hectic 12 months for the 20-year-old from Youghal. Last January, he moved from Cork City on an initial loan arrangement which was soon upgraded into a permanent deal. He was recently granted a three-year extension.

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva
Southampton v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - St. Mary's Stadium Southampton takeover by investment firm Sport Republic completed
What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window? Tottenham boss Antonio Conte still waiting to speak to club about transfer plans
Cork City FC#FA Cup#Manchester City#League of Ireland
<p>Christian Eriksen hopes he has not played his last game for Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Christian Eriksen aiming for World Cup as he plots return to football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up