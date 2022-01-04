Joao Moutinho hoping Old Trafford win can give Wolves platform for more success

Match-winner Joao Moutinho wants more of the same after Wolves outplayed Manchester United on their way to a first Old Trafford victory since 1980.

Bruno Lage’s well-drilled side outfought and out-thought the hosts on their return from an enforced two-week due to coronavirus-related postponements.

Wolves managed a remarkable 15 shots in an impressive first half that was followed by a memorable late winner off the boot of experienced midfielder Moutinho.

The 35-year-old was quick to praise the team effort after sealing the 1-0 triumph and hopes Wolves’ first win at Old Trafford in 42 years can provide the platform for further success.

“For me, I wanted to help the team of course with a goal, winning here at Old Trafford, against a big team, very good players, a good coach, it’s amazing for us,” Moutinho said.

“We came here to play our game, play football, play with the ball – that’s what we did in the first half.

“I think we created a lot of opportunities, a lot of shots, but we didn’t score. After they changed a little bit, the game was more end to end.

“(Dominating the midfield is) what we try to do in all the games. Sometimes we can’t, but (on Monday night) I think we did a great job, not only me and (Ruben) Neves, all the team. We deserved this victory, this win, and I hope we can continue with these performances.”

Moutinho became the oldest visiting player in Premier League history to score a winner at Old Trafford when his low strike beat David De Gea from the edge of the box, and the veteran is targeting more goals.

“Phil Jones cleared the ball and tried to see where the ball would go, and when I did the first touch, I said I need to shoot, and I scored,” he said on the club website. “That’s what I need to do, I need to shoot more.

“The way to make a beautiful goal, it’s to go to the net, and that’s what happened, and I helped the team win.”

While Wolves started 2022 with a bang, Manchester United put in a meek display as Ralf Rangnick lost his first match as interim manager.

Luke Shaw pulled no punches with his assessment of the performance, questioning the attitude displayed by the group in Monday’s defeat – something that left former United defender Rio Ferdinand bemused.

For any team to be described like this is terrible….but by a player who participated it’s a damning reflection on the team! 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/smoqqR55Q8 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 4, 2022

“For any team to be described like this is terrible… but by a player who participated it’s a damning reflection on the team!” he wrote on Twitter.

One of the few United players who could hold their head high was returning Jones, who showed few signs of rust as he made his first appearance in 708 days following a long injury lay-off.

“It was a disappointing night but I think one very big positive for me was Phil Jones,” United left-back Shaw told MUTV.

“What Phil’s been through the last few years… criticised daily, been injured for over a year… He’s had it all going against him, people against him, but he’s stuck by it.

Phil Jones performed well on his return from a long injury lay-off (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s an unbelievable professional, an unbelievable person and he deserved his chance.

“He’s been a great professional, trained so well. I think maybe his chance has been coming because he’s been training really well and he’s deserved it.

“I think he can be very proud of what he did, especially after all he’s been through.

“So, credit to him, he needs to keep them standards high, but also after a performance like this it’s disappointing because we should be winning games like this.”