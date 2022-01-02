Aaron Connolly 'excited' at prospect of getting back on the pitch at Middlesbrough

A combination of injury and loss of form has plagued the Galway forward this season.
Aaron Connolly 'excited' at prospect of getting back on the pitch at Middlesbrough

Aaron Connolly becomes the first Irish player of the January transfer window to seal a move. Picture: Glyn Kirk

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 22:09
John Fallon

Aaron Connolly insists he wants to get back enjoying his football again after sealing a loan move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

A combination of injury and loss of form has plagued the Galway forward this season.

He started just one Premier League game for Brighton & Hove Albion and hasn’t featured for Ireland since being hauled off at half-time in September when they trailed to Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium.

Connolly becomes the first Irish player of the January transfer window to seal a move and should make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Mansfield.

Promotion to the Premier League is the bigger priority for ‘Boro, the main reason Chris Wilder has spent a chunk of his budget on the wages of a Premier League attacker.

“I’m excited to get playing and enjoying football again,” Connolly said after sealing his switch until the end of the season.

“I came up a couple of days ago and there seems to be a good feel about the place. It’s a good time to be here as they’re on a good run.

“I didn’t need much persuasion to come here. I spoke to the gaffer on Christmas Eve and I didn’t need to look elsewhere. I’m glad to have made that decision.”

Connolly’s first task is to break into the side. Wilder currently has Slovenia international Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as his forward options.

“I’m not just coming down from Brighton, expecting to walk straight into the team,” admitted the Irishman.

“Hopefully I can get into the team. Obviously it’s going to be tough to try to get in but, hopefully if I do, I can help keep that momentum going.

“I’m here to help first and foremost. I want to help with the winning run we’ve been on, to push at the right end of the table.”

A run of games for the striker who has previously scored eight goals in his 54 senior club games should push him into contention to reclaim his spot in the Ireland squad.

Stephen Kenny’s side are due to have a couple of friendlies in late March against opponents yet to be confirmed before they open their Uefa Nations League campaign in June against Ukraine, Armenia and Scotland.

More in this section

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League Virgil van Dijk 'a big fan' of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher
N’Golo Kante embodies the model professional, unlike Lukaku N’Golo Kante embodies the model professional, unlike Lukaku
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Stamford Bridge questions: Liverpool still look the better title bet but keep your money
#Republic of Ireland MNT
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

James Brown leaving League of Ireland for Blackburn

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up