Aaron Connolly 'excited' at prospect of getting back on the pitch at Middlesbrough

Aaron Connolly insists he wants to get back enjoying his football again after sealing a loan move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

A combination of injury and loss of form has plagued the Galway forward this season.

He started just one Premier League game for Brighton & Hove Albion and hasn’t featured for Ireland since being hauled off at half-time in September when they trailed to Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium.

Connolly becomes the first Irish player of the January transfer window to seal a move and should make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Mansfield.

Promotion to the Premier League is the bigger priority for ‘Boro, the main reason Chris Wilder has spent a chunk of his budget on the wages of a Premier League attacker.

“I’m excited to get playing and enjoying football again,” Connolly said after sealing his switch until the end of the season.

“I came up a couple of days ago and there seems to be a good feel about the place. It’s a good time to be here as they’re on a good run.

“I didn’t need much persuasion to come here. I spoke to the gaffer on Christmas Eve and I didn’t need to look elsewhere. I’m glad to have made that decision.”

Connolly’s first task is to break into the side. Wilder currently has Slovenia international Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn as his forward options.

“I’m not just coming down from Brighton, expecting to walk straight into the team,” admitted the Irishman.

“Hopefully I can get into the team. Obviously it’s going to be tough to try to get in but, hopefully if I do, I can help keep that momentum going.

“I’m here to help first and foremost. I want to help with the winning run we’ve been on, to push at the right end of the table.”

A run of games for the striker who has previously scored eight goals in his 54 senior club games should push him into contention to reclaim his spot in the Ireland squad.

Stephen Kenny’s side are due to have a couple of friendlies in late March against opponents yet to be confirmed before they open their Uefa Nations League campaign in June against Ukraine, Armenia and Scotland.