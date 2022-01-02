Lionel Messi stranded in Argentina after testing positive for Covid-19

Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, as well as one member of staff, are also isolating after contracting the virus.
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Martin Rickett

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 13:06

Lionel Messi is among four Paris St Germain players who have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the winter break.

Messi, 34, used the winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in Argentina and would not travel until he had tested negative, meaning he was unable to put a date on his possible return to action.

PSG, who last played against Lorient on December 22 in a 1-1 draw, are due to face fourth-tier Vannes FC in a Coupe de France tie on Monday.

Neymar will also be absent for that match as he is continuing his recovery from injury in Brazil.

