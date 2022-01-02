Lukaku won't be involved for Chelsea against Liverpool - reports

Romelu Lukaku will not be involved for Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The Belgian target man found himself at the centre of an interview storm this week after telling Italian media he was not happy with his role at Stamford Bridge.

The timing of the interview's broadcast has caused ructions behind the scenes at Chelsea and head coach Thomas Tuchel struggled to mask his annoyance ahead of Sunday's big game, suggesting he would deal with the matter “behind closed doors”.

Lukaku, signed from Inter in a deal worth over €100m indicated in the interview that he never wanted to leave Milan. The interview was recorded earlier in December but only aired on Sky Italia on Thursday.

Chelsea were caught unawares when Lukaku’s remarks about his difficulties adapting to Tuchel’s system were published. The interview was intended to help Lukaku build bridges with Inter fans, but it ended up causing unrest at Stamford Bridge. The club are likely to back Tuchel if he punishes Lukaku.

“I don't like it,” Tuchel said in a press conference after the interview had aired. “But I don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is. It is very easy to take lines out of context.”

The Guardian and The Athletic are among media outlets reporting that Lukaku is out of the Chelsea squad even though the Blues will see it as a must-win game, as they lie 11 points behind Manchester City.