Lukaku won't be involved for Chelsea against Liverpool - reports

Club likely to back Tuchel if he punishes Belgian striker for Italian media interview
Lukaku won't be involved for Chelsea against Liverpool - reports

BENCHED? Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 12:11
Agencies

Romelu Lukaku will not be involved for Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The Belgian target man found himself at the centre of an interview storm this week after telling Italian media he was not happy with his role at Stamford Bridge. 

The timing of the interview's broadcast has caused ructions behind the scenes at Chelsea and head coach Thomas Tuchel struggled to mask his annoyance ahead of Sunday's big game, suggesting he would deal with the matter “behind closed doors”.

Lukaku, signed from Inter in a deal worth over €100m indicated in the interview that he never wanted to leave Milan. The interview was recorded earlier in December but only aired on Sky Italia on Thursday.

Chelsea were caught unawares when Lukaku’s remarks about his difficulties adapting to Tuchel’s system were published. The interview was intended to help Lukaku build bridges with Inter fans, but it ended up causing unrest at Stamford Bridge. The club are likely to back Tuchel if he punishes Lukaku.

“I don't like it,” Tuchel said in a press conference after the interview had aired. “But I don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is. It is very easy to take lines out of context.” 

The Guardian and The Athletic are among media outlets reporting that Lukaku is out of the Chelsea squad even though the Blues will see it as a must-win game, as they lie 11 points behind Manchester City.

More in this section

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA Van Dijk v Lukaku - one man completed the jigsaw, the other didn't
Defeat again but after toxic years this felt like a new Arsenal Defeat again but after toxic years this felt like a new Arsenal
Crystal Palace v West Ham United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Hammers hold off Palace comeback to close on top four
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Aaron Connolly signs loan deal with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up