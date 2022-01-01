Hammers hold off Palace comeback to close on top four

Premier League: CRYSTAL PALACE 2 WEST HAM 3

WEST Ham’s top four challenge is once again gathering pace after a ruthless display of first half finishing, together with an inexplicable lapse in concentration by Crystal Palace captain Luke Milivojevic, provided David Moyes’s side with the cushion needed to survive the home side’s late fightback and move them to within a point of the Champions League places.

Two goals in three minutes midway through the opening half, a close range effort from Michail Antonio followed by Manuel Lanzini’s outstanding finish, put the Hammers in control. Lanzini’s penalty in first half added time after Milivojevic needlessly handled the ball then proved decisive as Palace threatened a comeback with two goals in the final seven minutes.

Odsonne Edouard’s 83rd minute effort gave Palace hope that grew when Michael Olise’s free-kick was allowed to pass through a crowded area and beyond Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski in the final minute of normal time. West Ham held on, though, and the outcome meant Moyes’s side took advantage of Arsenal’s late slip against Manchester City to move onto the shoulder of the Gunners in fourth place.

West Ham had cause to be grateful for the home side’s to make more of a succession of good chances starting with Jeff Schlupp’s miss after just 45 seconds. The Palace midfielder directed a first time shot across Fabianski and against the far post after being set up by Jordan Ayew.

Fabianski’s opposite number Vicente Guaita denied Antonio and Said Benrahma with a superb double save but Palace were on top before. West Ham made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute. A well worked move ended with Benrahma delivering a cross towards Antonio who finished on the half-volley inside the six-yard box.

The second came three minutes later after a incisive counter-attack led by Declan Rice who carried the ball forward from inside his own half before finding Lanzini who found space with two superb touches before volleying past Guaita.

Palace were stunned, but soon regained some momentum with Christian Benteke twice denied by Fabianski after Edouard had directed a shot against the bar. The recovery stalled, though, when Milivojevic handled a bouncing ball on the edge of his own penalty area.

The visitors were largely untroubled in the second half before Edouard volleyed home from Olise’s cross. Olise’s free kick then ensured a nervy finish for the visitors but they survived to claim the points.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 7; Ward 6, Andersen 6, Guehi 6, Mitchell 7; Schlupp 6, Milivojevic 5 (Mateta 60, 6), Hughes 7 (Riedewald 75, 6); Ayew 7, Benteke 6 (Olise 68, 7), Edouard 6.

Subs not used: Butland, Matthews, Tomkins, Eze, Kelly.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Dawson 8, Diop 7, Johnson 6 (Masuaku 45, 6); Soucek 6, Rice 7; Bowen 6, Lanzini 8 (sub: Noble 88, 6), Benrahma 7 (Vlasic 71, 6); Antonio 7.

Subs not used: Areola, Yarmolenko, Fredericks, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese.

Referee: Darren England 6