Sanchez pounces at the death for Spurs

Premier League: WATFORD 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 (Sanchez 90+6)

Davinson Sanchez was Tottenham's unlikely hero as he scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give Spurs a hard-fought victory that moved them back into contention for a top-four finish.

Sanchez, who has improved markedly as a defender under Antonio Conte, headed in a free-kick from Heung Min Son for the only goal of a game that Tottenham totally dominated in terms of possession, chances and overall play.

Yet it looked like a stubborn Watford side might hold out for a point that would have been invaluable, if undeserved, as Claudio Ranieri's side battle against relegation.

But in an extended period of stoppage time, brought about by a short delay because of a medical emergency in the stands, Tottenham took their chance to win and close the gap on the top four.

It was remarkable that Watford made it so far level terms. Apart from two tame shots at Hugo Lloris from Emmanuel Dennis and Ken Sema, they offered little going forward in the opening half and it was goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and his defenders who had the heaviest Watford workload.

Tottenham were in control from the start, moving the ball about with precision and purpose and getting into dangerous areas. The problem they faced was Bachmann and his solid backline, and a lack of accuracy from Tottenham's wing-backs. Emerson Royal and Sergi Reguilon got into perfect crossing positions on the right and left flanks respectively but failed to deliver really dangerous balls into the box.

Instead, Spurs tried to vary their approach, attempting intricate – and often overcomplicated – passing moves, and also trying their luck from long range.

Harry Kane turned inside sharply from the left and hit a powerful curling shot, but Bachmann stretched full length to stop it. The Austrian keeper did even better to tip away a piledriver from Reguilon, and then looked on relieved as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg volleyed over the bar and Kane shot wide of the far post after good work from Oliver Skipp.

The young Spurs midfielder was again outstanding with his intelligent play, tackling, passing, and keeping Tottenham ticking over in the middle of the pitch.

Spurs felt they could have had two or three penalties, when Kane was bundled over by William Troost-Ekong and then wrestled almost to the ground by Adam Masina. Both times referee Rob Jones waved play on, and it is likely he failed to spot Eric Dier being pulled to the ground shortly before half-time.

But Watford's fans were aggrieved when Jones stopped play just as Joao Pedro ran iin on goal. The referee called play back for a free kick outside the area because Skipp had been pulling the Watford substitute's shirt.

Watford showed more attacking intent as the game went on and Joshua King forced a fingertip save from Lloris with a curling shot from 25 yards. But Bachmann was still the busier keeper, saving well from Kane, Lucas and Son.

Then came two moments of controversy. Ben Davies slid in with his feet up on Imran Louza, but Jones decided the Welshman had won the ball cleanly and no further action was required, as home fans chanted for VAR.

A few minutes later those calls were even louder when Lloris caught Pedro as the forward raced in on goal, but replays showed the Tottenham keeper got his hand to the ball first, and again no punishment was forthcoming.

In the closing stages, a short break in play followed a medical emergency in the Graham Taylor Stand, just yards from a similar incident during Watford's game against Chelsea earlier this season.

And when play restarted, Spurs took advantage in devastating fashion.

WATFORD 4-4-2 Bachmann 8; Cathcart 6, Troost-Ekong 6, Sierralta 6, Masina 6; Kucka 6, Sissoko 7, Louza 6 (Cleverley 87), Sema 6 (Hernandez 90+7); Dennis 5 (Pedro 46), King 7

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris 7; Sanchez 9, Dier 8, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 7, Skipp 8 (Winks 70), Hojbjerg 7, Reguilon 7 (Lo Celso 83); Lucas Moura 7 (Gil 87), Kane 7, Son 8.

Ref: Rob Jones 5/10