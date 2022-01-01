Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea game with Covid

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a "suspected" positive test for coronavirus.
Liverpool also confirmed that three further backroom staff members have tested positive, but no players in addition to the numbers already confirmed.
Liverpool said in a statement: "Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.
"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.
"Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.
"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.
"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."