Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea game with Covid

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea tomorrow, having tested positive for Covid-19.
File photo dated 04-12-2021 of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City. Issue date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 14:04

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a "suspected" positive test for coronavirus.

Liverpool also confirmed that three further backroom staff members have tested positive, but no players in addition to the numbers already confirmed.

Liverpool said in a statement: "Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

"Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

