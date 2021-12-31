Munster Senior League among those delaying return to action

Covid-19’s growing impact across the community has prompted the Munster Senior League, Cork Business League, Cork Youths League and Cork Women’s and Schoolgirls’ league to delay resuming action.

So far, however, the Cork AUL and Cork Schoolboys’ league have opted against pushing out their new year schedule.

The FAI may override any localised edicts next week if directed to do so by the Government following their planned meetings with public health officials.

A circular to Munster Senior League clubs on Thursday night confirmed their pause, without furnishing a predicted date for a return to play.

“The management of the Munster Senior League have decided after tonight’s meeting to defer the resumption of the League,” it read.

“This decision has been made in the interest of public health and player safety. An online meeting with all member clubs will take place next Thursday (Jan 6) at 7.30pm.

“Please note that the Munster Senior League will NOT be sanctioning any friendlies from today's date.”

A statement released by the Cork Youth League Committee said: “Following on from a meeting with the majority of the clubs within the league it has been agreed to delay the return of the season until the weekend of January 22.”

The women’s and girls’ league plan to stage their first fixtures of the year on that same weekend: “In light of the high Covid numbers in the community and in the interest of the safety of all we have decided to postpone the restart of the league," they said.

“We now plan to restart our league on January 22/23 with the U13/U17 League fixtures and preliminary round of our cup competitions.”

Teams in the AUL and Schoolboys’ league are due back in action, with the latter insisting they’ll follow public health advice.