Irish talent Evan Ferguson nearing Premier League debut, manager Graham Potter says

Graham Potter has highlighted Evan Ferguson’s qualities but stresses Brighton and Hove Albion will handle the 17-year-old’s elevation at the right pace.

The Seagulls boss, meanwhile, confirmed that Ferguson’s fellow Irish striker Aaron Connolly was on the verge of sealing a loan move away from the Amex Stadium.

Ferguson, already an Ireland U21 international, is nearing a Premier League debut after appearing on the bench for the last two games over the festive period.

Should his bow be granted over the next three weeks, Ferguson would become the second youngest-ever Premier League Irish debutant. Stephen Carr still holds the record of 17 years and 28 days, all of 28 years after Ossie Ardiles threw him into Tottenham’s starting team at Ipswich Town.

Ironically, Richard Dunne, who came through the Irish youth ranks alongside Evan’s father Barry, is second behind Carr. Everton boss Joe Royle thrust the centre-back into action in January 1997.

Potter rated Ferguson highly enough to blood in EFL Cup action against Cardiff City in August, admitting the physically-imposing forward has gotten sharper since training regularly within his first-team environment. The Dubliner still plays for the club’s U23 side when available, demonstrating his prowess with a variety of goals.

“Evan is a young guy but he's got a big future,” said Potter today, after his side held title challengers Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“I've been really impressed with him in training. He’s got really good movement and you can see his quality with his goals. They’re not by accident, that’s for sure. He knows where to be in the box and around the defenders.

"The more he's with us, the better he'll get I think. The guys in the academy have done a fantastic job with him. Now, he’s in that next stage and we’ve to take it at the right pace for him. When he’s in the first-team, it's a good experience for him.

Potter expects Connolly to temporarily depart during the transfer window opening on Saturday.

Connolly has made just one top-flight start all season and been heavily linked with a switch to Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old was left out of Albion’s squad for the 2-0 St Stephen's Day win over Brentford and the draw at Chelsea.

Asked if a short-term move to the second tier would be beneficial for all parties, Potter replied: “I think it is. I’ve nothing to confirm yet but I think that’s the intention.

“Aaron is at the stage where he needs to play football and, if we can find the right fit, then that will work for him and for us.

“There comes a point when you need to play, you need to let football do the talking”.