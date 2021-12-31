Tracky or suit: How should a Premier League manager tog out?

Ah, the New Year, that annoying time when we have to put up with people telling us how going vegan has changed their life and why don’t we try it too? Thankfully football is there, as ever, to distract us from real life and managers are all part of the soap opera, playing the roles of boss, teacher, daddy, brother or lover. Well, OK, maybe not lover.

The fans’ relationship to managers is a very specific, unique one that is different to how we regard players. We can tell a lot about each other by which managers we like and which we can’t stand. It’s a shortcut to understanding people. For every fan who admires Pep Guardiola as a genius, there’s another who thinks he’s massively overrated and just buys success. Jurgen Klopp is open-hearted and funny to many, to others he’s a rather narky sore loser.

Managers like Sean Dyche encourage a sort of paternalism. He’s the strict father who pins the visiting boyfriend up against the wall and tells him not to touch his daughter. He is the all-seeing, all-knowing boss who will slap you down if you get out of order, once accusing Patrick Bamford of listening to too many voices outside of the club. Those voices? Patrick’s parents. He is part of the manager-as-cult leader tendency to which the likes of Jose Mourinho also subscribe. You’re either a believer or you’re out.

Some love that sort of commitment and discipline, the sort of people who think being ‘a man’s man’ is a good thing. But others can think of nothing worse than a man’s man and feel it smells too much of Brut33. But then, what you make of a manager reflects on how your own psyche is built.

SUITED AND BOOTED: Burnley's Sean Dyche removes his blazer before kick-off against West Ham at Turf Moor last month.

David Moyes models himself on the scary gym teacher who yelled at you with eyes bulging for failing to shin up a rope. But others like Pep, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel are beta males who are more like students for whom the game is closer to a physical form of mathematics than a sport.

Clothes become symbolic of the man inside them. Psychologists say we judge a person within a few seconds, so how they dress must influence that. The days of the ankle-length camel hair coat, once the uniform of the manager in winter, has fallen out of favour along with cigars and getting in the communal bath with a Page 3 girl. However, Arsene Wenger did once wear a floor-length padded coat that looked more like a sleeping bag and made him resemble an aging caterpillar. For a while, this seemed to undermine his authority. The fact he couldn’t zip the thing up seemed to find a parallel in his team’s dysfunction.

Tracky or suit? Which one they wear tells us something about them. If you’re over 50 and wearing a tracksuit, you look like a competitive dad on the touchline of a school game, living out his fantasies through his kid, pretending he’s a coach. Tony Pulis is the role model for this. A man who seemed to find there is moral purity in wearing very white trainers.

There’s Pep in those casual trousers which look like they belong to a much younger man, dressing like a newly divorced dad who is back on the market, wearing slightly too tight clothes.

Thomas Franks has the long hair of someone who works in a music store and will try to sell you a guitar but ends up just showing off how good a player he is. Antonio Conte has the brooding caveman looks of a man who runs a hairdressing salon in Sicily who has some underworld associates. He has an unmistakable Italian style and the best hair transplant in football.

Both are in total contrast to Patrick Vieira who strolls around in sportswear looking every bit the retired player who finds proper clothes a bit itchy. He’s saying, I’m with the players and could still do a job in midfield if I had to. People who think a manager has to wear a suit hate this approach fearing you can’t have authority if you don’t wear a boss’s clothes. But others feel that clothes are irrelevant and you could be a great manager even if you wore a bin bag.

Brighton’s Graham Potter is another sportswear dressed manager. As a man with a degree in emotional intelligence, he rejects the suit and probably did so after consulting a psychotherapist to discuss the nature of masculinity as expressed through tailoring. Potter embodies the modern open, intelligent, empathetic coach who hugs more than he shouts. Some feel that is terrible and want their manager to yell until his eyes bleed, others love that you can be a bit soft and do well.

By contrast, Scotland manager Steve Clark is the personification of emotional repression. To see his pressers makes such a change from the PR soaked professional communicator who spews out cliches, specialising in talking loud but saying nothing. Clarky says as little as possible, as quietly as possible and seems to consider smiling to be a shallow self-indulgence.

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel looks like a student who is studying for a degree in quantum physics. He speaks German, French, English, and Italian. Can you think of anyone more different to Sean Dyche who looks like a sales rep for a polycotton shirt company in 1989. The sort of man you’d see in a service station eating beans and chips before driving his Ford Sierra to some anonymous industrial estate in the suburbs of Uttoxeter to try and earn his 10% commission. If they were in the same school, Sean would keep flicking Thomas’ ears but the German would get much better grades.

You might like Arteta’s black roll neck sweater mime-artist look and regard it as a marker for the intellectual, but others think a nice jumper and a neat haircut does not a great manager make. Some feel he gets an easy ride in English football because of being foreign and dressing like a French existentialist. Others still are just pleased that the days of managers dressing like your dad at a wedding are over.

Steven Gerrard styles the popular very tight crew-neck sweater under jacket look. This requires having the ex-pros still lean body to pull off, or you just look like someone who is forever 11-years-old and dressed by his mother. It makes him look like a serious teacher who boys are scared of but know if they impress him, they’ll get some much craved praise.

Rafa Benitez has the physique and bearing of a branch line station master in 1951, twitching his lips and looking at a stopwatch, annoyed that the 9.17 is three minutes late. He conducts pitchside business in almost complete silence, endlessly making notes. Whether that gives him an air of someone with an attention to detail, or makes you suspect he’s just trying to look busy but doesn’t have a clue, varies from fan to fan.

Is Brendan Rodgers a thoughtful, inspirational and modern coach, or is he a shallow egotist who would eat himself with a spoon? Maybe he’s both? When he talked about running through the streets of Liverpool and smelling the mince cooking, did you nod and think this was a man of the people, or did you think, shut up you big hobbit, what are going on about mince for? Pretentious or poet? There is no right answer, but everyone feels their perception is the definitive one. Given so much about football and footballers is psychological, these unspoken drivers are important.

What attracts us to a manager? Do we like people who are like us, or who are very different to us? We don’t know what any of them are really like and in many ways, all of them are playing roles when they’re in front of the camera. But the crucial thing is we think we know them and we think we know what they’re like.

Ultimately, we may think we’re passing judgment on them, but in actuality, in our attitudes to managers we are showing a lot about ourselves. Maybe more than we would like to think was the case.

Premier League decent skins

Claudio Ranieri, with his sing-song Italian voice, a twinkle in his eye and a nice line in incredibly expensive cashmere coats, he is the wealthy and kindly uncle who coos “dilly dong” at babies and ruffles your hair.



Gareth Southgate . Brother Gareth sits and listens to questions and thinks before answering. He angles his head sympathetically, the way a trendy clergyman might with a parishioner who has lost their faith. He’s patient and thoughtful and isn’t prone to drinking a pint of wine. You could take him home to meet your parents and your mother would love his good manners and your father wouldn’t have to worry he’d be all over the daughter like white on rice.



Marcelo Bielsa is the eccentric of the family. Adults don’t understand him but all the kids love him and his bucket. The man most likely to stuff £500 in your pocket when you’re not looking while muttering something philosophic and profound.



Ralph Hasenhüttl — “The Alpine Klopp” seems so reasonable, it is hard to imagine him throwing what are always improbably called ‘tea cups’ by pundits, conjuring up images of fine china. Another high-pressing proponent, the Austrian relies on calm and logic, which may be why Southampton are so poor this season.

