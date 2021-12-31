Romelu Lukaku unhappy with his situation under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his unhappiness at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 09:41
Phil Blanche

Romelu Lukaku says he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea and highlighted concerns he does not fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

Lukaku became the seventh-most expensive player in Chelsea’s history when rejoining the club in a £97.5million deal from Inter Milan in August.

The Belgium striker has scored seven times in a season hampered by injury and Covid-19, claiming three goals in his last four appearances.

Romelu Lukaku has scored seven goals for Chelsea during an injury-hit season (Adam Davy/PA)

But Chelsea boss Tuchel has frequently left Lukaku out of the starting XI even when he has been fit.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Lukaku said: “Physically I’m fine, even better than before.

“After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

“But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.

I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up

“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.”

Despite his comments, PA understands the interview was conducted several weeks ago and Lukaku has since talked through his differences with the manager.

Lukaku was a sensation in his two seasons at Inter after leaving Manchester United in August 2019.

The 28-year-old scored 64 goals in 95 appearances and last season helped Inter to a first Serie A title since 2010.

Lukaku said: “How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has left Lukaku out of his starting XI at times this term (Nick Potts/PA)

“Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so.

“I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.

“I want to say a big apology to the Inter fans because I think the way I left should have been different.

“I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more.”

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League - Carrow Road

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

