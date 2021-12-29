Mikel Arteta to miss Man City clash with Covid

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be absent from the New Year's Day clash with Manchester City after testing positing for coronavirus.
The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.
A club statement read: "Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for COVID-19. Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well."
The 39-year-old is the third Premier League boss to have contracted the virus over the festive period following Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.