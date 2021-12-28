Advantage City in title race as Ademola Lookman punishes rare Liverpool blank

For the first time in 35 games, Liverpool failed to score but at the other end of the pitch it was a superb goal from Ademola Lookman that presented Manchester City with the chance to end the year with a nine-point lead when they visit Brentford tonight.

Lookman, a substitute who had been on the field for only three minutes, struck just before the hour with a goal that showed Liverpool strangely susceptible on the counter-attack, although Jurgen Klopp’s men were ultimately left to regret an uncharacteristic error from Mo Salah, who missed a first half penalty.

There was no such profligacy from Lookman when he sprinted from halfway, exchanging passes with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall on the wing and sprinting into the area before the former Everton winger beat Alisson with an unstoppable finish.

But, as they warmed up for Sunday’s visit to third-placed Chelsea, this was a bad way for Liverpool to end 2021 if they are to wrestle the league title from current leaders City in the new year, and a huge boost for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Leicester were already in panic defensive mode even before they conceded a 15th-minute penalty that should have seen Liverpool take the lead.

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder pressed into emergency centre-half action due to Leicester’s injury crisis, was the guilty party as he needlessly tripped Salah as he headed for goal; an unnecessary offence given that the striker was heading directly into his team mate Daniel Amartey.

It was a gift to Liverpool, a team that had converted their last 21 consecutive penalties, dating back to a miss by Salah in October 2017.

But, in an uncharacteristic error in this most productive of seasons from Salah, the striker struck a poor kick which Schmeichel blocked well, having guessed the right way. There was another chance of the Premier League’s leading scorer but his follow-up header thundered against the bar and away to safety.

It was a reprieve Leicester needed and probably just about deserved, given their defensive personnel problems and the committed way Brendan Rodgers’ team desperately threw themselves in to block the numerous chances the visitors’ carved out.

They also had Schmeichel, who had let in nine goals in the past week at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and at Manchester City on St Stephen's Day, in inspired form.

After 22 minutes, an intelligent near-post cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was almost touched in by Jordan Henderson whose run distracted Schmeichel only for the keeper to recover and scoop the ball off the line at the foot of his post.

Then, just after the half hour, Henderson’s touch goalwards forced a mistake out of Ndidi and Luke Thomas and presented Salah with a glorious opening on the corner of the six-yard area.

The Egyptian star could not have done much more with his effort but Schmeichel somehow kept it out, one-handed, with a stop that showcased breathtaking reflexes.

It was spirited stuff from the Foxes, who have suffered as much as any team with absentees over this month, although most of them due to injures, rather than Covid-19.

And while their supporters appeared anxious during Liverpool’s inevitable early onslaught, the penalty save and some spirited counter-attacking saw them becoming an increasing factor as their team enjoyed their best spell towards the end of the first half.

James Maddison and Timothy Castagne linked superbly to set up a chance for Jamie Vardy after 34 minutes although his effort was well blocked by Joel Matip. A few minutes later, Maddison had a difficult angle from which to shoot, forcing Trent Alexander-Arnold into a rushed clearance.

But this was a game from which Liverpool needed all three points, especially given Leicester’s weakened state, and Henderson ended the half with a volley that looped over from just inside the area while Diogo Jota dragged a half-chance wide.

Slips by Hamza Choudhury and Amartey almost let in Jota soon after the restart, a chance set up by lively Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas; but it was a curiously subdued display from Liverpool.

Indeed, there were warning signs for Klopp, notably in the 51st minute when Dewsbury-Hall’s brilliant counter-attack almost ended with the perfect cross for Vardy, only for Tsimikas to make a brilliantly judged interception.

The growing sense this might not be Liverpool’s evening grew when Jota played a superb through ball for Mane, who exploited Castagne’s poor positioning, and went clean through on goal only to clear it from 12 yards out.

It was an uncharacteristic miss and Mane at least was on target soon after with a shot although he failed to properly test Schmeichel, firing directly at the Leicester keeper.

The first of those misses looked potentially costly, as did the notion that the football fates were massing against the visitors, when Lookman fired Leicester in front just moments later. It sparked a predictable response from Liverpool, in terms of pressure but, apart from another fine Schmeichel save from van Dijk, there was no reprieve.

LEICESTER (4-3-2-1): Schmeichel 9; Castagne 7, Amartey 7, Ndidi 7, Thomas 7; Choudhury 7 (Lookman 55, 8), Soumare 7, Dewsbury-Hall 7; Maddison 7 (Albrighton 68, 7), Iheanacho 6 (Tielemans 55, 6); Vardy 7.

Substitutes (not used): Ward, Perez, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 8; Henderson 7 (Firmino 70, 5), Fabinho 5 (Milner 63, 5), Oxlade-Chamberlain 5 (Keita 55, 6); Salah 6, Jota 6, Mane 5.

Substitutes (not used): Konate, Milner, Gomez, Jones, Kelleher, Beck, N Williams.

Referee: M Oliver 7.