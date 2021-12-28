Ferran Torres completes move to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, the Premier League champions have announced.

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7m for the Spain international last week.

A tweet from City read: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.”

Barcelona have confirmed the 21-year has signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp which contains a buyout clause of €1bn (£841m).

He will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on January 3, after the transfer window has formally opened.

Elsewhere in transfer news, Sevilla have made an offer to Manchester United to sign Anthony Martial on loan.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, who lie second in the table behind Real Madrid, want a no-conditions loan until the end of the season that does not include an option nor obligation to buy.

Man Utd’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Martial wants to leave. Rangnick said he understands why but any deal must be right for the club.

Sky Sports News say Sevilla is Martial’s preferred destination, amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

Meanwhile, Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Jose Mourinho need full back cover but are tight on budget so are exploring loan options.

Maitland-Niles made a pre-season plea on social media for a move, but the Gunners opted against allowing him leave until January.

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract with AC Milan runs out in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year-old but Spurs have already held talks with Kessie's camp.

Spanish media claim Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea right-back Reece James and could try to tempt the Blues by offering Belgium winger Eden Hazard as part of any deal.

Madrid's priority is to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, but the Spanish club are looking at Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative if they miss out. Arsenal are also interested in the striker.

The Gunners are also strongly linked Tuesday with a move for Barcelona’s wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho who is surplus to requirements at the cash-strapped Camp Nou giants.

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly set for an £8.5m January transfer from Real Madrid to Real Betis.

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha, reports The Sun. The Bundesliga champions have reportedly joined Liverpool in pursuit of the Brazilian, who is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

Chelsea could be forced to sign a left wing-back in January after deciding Ben Chilwell needs an operation on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Chilwell has been out of action since sustaining a serious knee injury against Juventus last month, but Chelsea have been waiting to see if the problem heals naturally. Thomas Tuchel’s side have not been the same without the England defender and there were hopes that the 25-year-old would boost their title chances by making a swift recovery after he returned to light training earlier this month.

However Chilwell, whose rehabilitation was delayed after he tested positive for Covid-19 before Christmas, is unlikely to play again this season after it emerged that the injury requires surgery. The procedure is expected to take place this week and will leave Chelsea short of options.

Marcos Alonso is currently the only left-sided defender at Tuchel’s disposal, with Saúl Ñíguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic unconvincing alternatives. Tuchel will be conscious of overplaying Alonso and could decide to enter the market for emergency cover.

Chelsea could look at a loan move for Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour at Everton. They have also been credited with interest in Milan’s Theo Hernández, but he would be expensive and difficult to sign at this stage of the season.

Another option would be to recall either Ian Maatsen or Emerson Palmieri from their loan spells. Maatsen, 19, has helped Coventry push for promotion from the Championship and Emerson, who is on loan at Lyon, started when Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final.