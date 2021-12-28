Lopetegui’s Sevilla make loan play for Man Utd's Anthony Martial

LA LIGA’s Sevilla have made an offer to Manchester United to sign Anthony Martial on loan.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, who lie second in the table behind Real Madrid, want a no-conditions loan until the end of the season that does not include an option nor obligation to buy.

Man Utd’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Martial wants to leave. Rangnick said he understands why but any deal must be right for the club.

Sky Sports News say Sevilla is Martial’s preferred destination, amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

Meanwhile Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to join Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Jose Mourinho need full back cover but are tight on budget so are exploring loan options.

Maitland-Niles made a pre-season plea on social media for a move, but the Gunners opted against allowing him leave until January.

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract with AC Milan runs out in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year-old but Spurs have already held talks with Kessie's camp.

Spanish media claim Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea right-back Reece James and could try to tempt the Blues by offering Belgium winger Eden Hazard as part of any deal.

Madrid's priority is to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, but the Spanish club are looking at Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative if they miss out. Arsenal are also interested in the striker.

The Gunners are also strongly linked Tuesday with a move for Barcelona’s wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho who is surplus to requirements at the cash-strapped Camp Nou giants.

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly set for an £8.5m January transfer from Real Madrid to Real Betis.

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Leeds United forward Raphinha, reports The Sun. The Bundesliga champions have reportedly joined Liverpool in pursuit of the Brazilian, who is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.