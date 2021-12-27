The Premier League SoFar Awards: Who takes the half-term prizes for 2021?

The big trophies are not normally handed out until May, but what if the awards season started early? Who would be picking up silverware for the first half of the campaign as we welcome in 2022?

Here we present the Premier League SoFar Awards but, don’t worry, there’s not an awkward acceptance speech in sight and no need for fake smiles from those who missed out.

Manager of the season so far: David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

It’s easy to give the managerial award to the man at the top of the table, and there would be no complaints if Pep Guardiola picked up the SoFar award this season.

However, Moyes deserves recognition for what he is doing at West Ham.

The Hammers have experienced a blip recently, but they are challenging for the top four, already through to the knockout stage in the Europa League, and transforming ambition levels at the London Stadium.

We always knew Moyes was a canny coach, but this West Ham team is more progressive, more entertaining, and more youthful than many of his previous sides, including those at Everton. There’s a real vibrancy to the team and it’s exciting to watch.

Player of the season so far: Mo Salah

When a player scores more than 20 goals in all competitions before Christmas, and contributes either an assist or a goal in 15 consecutive games, you know he’s in the form of his life.

Liverpool’s Salah has been outstandingly consistent and it’s no surprise that Jürgen Klopp describes him as the best in the world. The Liverpool manager was baffled by Salah’s lowly placing of seventh in the recent Ballon D’Or awards, won by Lionel Messi, but that piece of silverware will surely come the Egyptian’s way sooner or later.

In terms of the SoFar Awards, his nearest rivals were Bernardo Silva at Man City and Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal. But they really weren’t that close.

Young player of the season so far: Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher (right) and Southampton's Oriol Romeu battle for the ball during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The Crystal Palace midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, is only 21 but already challenging Wilfried Zaha for the title of his team’s most valuable and influential player, with six goals and three assists.

His sheer energy and drive in midfield are enough for him to stand out, but the fact he adds goals to that mix raises him above his rivals.

The only problem for Palace is that, with every goal, the value of the midfielder rises, and their hopes of making the move permanent diminish.

Bargain of the season so far: Emmanuel Dennis

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis (left) and Brentford's Rico Henry battle for the ball during their Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Watford forward wasn’t a household name when he signed from Brugge for just €5m, but the Nigerian has seven Premier League goals already and looks a menace – and we’ve since discovered he was on Arsenal and Manchester United’s watchlist too.

One of the best signings of the season, the 24-year-old scored on his debut in an opening-day 3-2 victory over Aston Villa and hasn’t looked back. Quick, direct, and a lethal finisher, Watford fans should enjoy him while they can.

Goal of the season so far: Mo Salah

The Egyptian’s stunning slaloming solo effort against Manchester City at Anfield wins hands down, pushing a piledriver by Trent Alexander-Arnold against Newcastle into second place.

Faced with three City defenders on the right at Anfield, Salah jinked between them all to reach the penalty area, only to find two more sky-blue shirts in front him. A quick swivel of the hips and a sharp turn towards the byline, and he was finally free to flash a right-footed shot into the net past goalkeeper Ederson.

The whole mesmerising move seemed to take place without Salah’s foot leaving the ball, almost as if it was one seamless motion.

A goal to grace any season.

Match of the season so far: Tottenham Hotspur 2 Liverpool 2, December 19

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (right) shots wide of the goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Liverpool this month had just about everything you need from a football match — especially if you’re a neutral fan.

Gary Neville described it as “one of the best games I’ve ever seen”, as both teams went full throttle in an end-to-end encounter that left even those watching on television breathless.

Goals came from Harry Kane, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, and finally Heung-min Son.

There was some serious controversy along the way, too. Kane should really have been sent off for a studs-up sliding tackle on Robertson, who was later given a red card for his own horror challenge (but only after his yellow card was ‘upgraded’ by VAR).

In addition, Spurs claimed Mo Salah handled in the build up to Robertson’s goal, and Jürgen Klopp (who was booked when Liverpool were denied a clear penalty) confronted referee Paul Tierney at the final whistle.

Other contenders for this trophy included the high-quality 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, and Manchester United’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United, in which Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional goal-scoring return to Old Trafford.

Newly promoted Brentford also deserve a mention for starting off the season with a high-octane victory over Arsenal, and then for an equally pulsating 3-3 draw against Liverpool in a breathless match in west London.

However, nothing could quite match the drama seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few months later.

The SoFar Golden Boot: Mo Salah

It’s a hat-trick of awards for the Liverpool striker after scoring 15 times in the Premier League, five more than team-mate Diogo Jota and six more than Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

Leeds United winger Raphina (eight) gets an honourable mention, too, whilst Chelsea’s Mason Mount is the highest placed midfielder with seven.