Lukaku the game-changer as Chelsea get back on track against Aston Villa

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 3

Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho returned to put Chelsea’s title drive back on track and haunt Aston Villa again.

Lukaku came off the substitutes’ bench after Covid-19 to score his ninth goal in 10 games against Villa, sandwiched by two Jorginho penalties to put Chelsea level on points with second-placed Liverpool.

Lukaku’s last Premier League goals had also been against Villa back in September in a 3-0 win and the Belgium striker took just 11 minutes after coming on at half-time to head the European champions in front.

They had trailed to a Reece James own goal before Jorginho – who missed the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers with Covid-19 – levelled with a penalty.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard kept in touch with assistant Gary McAllister via phone from home after testing positive for Covid over Christmas, forcing his absence from the game.

But there was little lacking in communication from the home side as Chelsea were continually forced on the back foot in the first half.

With attacking options looking static and Christian Pulisic struggling to make an impact, Chelsea’s first attempt was a bizarre one as Mason Mount’s deep cross hit the top of the bar and bounced behind.

But they were soon forced into more defending as Villa took a 28th-minute lead.

Matt Targett crossed from the left and James’s headed flick looped up over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and into the far corner of the net. Mendy got both hands to the ball.

Five minutes later, Chelsea won a penalty when Matty Cash rashly lunged in on Callum Hudson-Odoi from behind.

Jorginho kept his nerve to coolly despatch beyond Emiliano Martinez, who was booked for delaying the kick.

It was no surprise when Chelsea made a half-time substitution, as Lukaku replaced Chalobah.

And the former Manchester United striker soon made his mark. Lukaku got in front of Villa captain Tyrone Mings to glance home a cross from Hudson-Odoi.

The unmarked Hudson-Odoi missed the chance to get on the scoresheet himself when he was brilliantly denied by Martinez.

Lukaku won Chelsea’s second penalty in the second minute of time added on when Ezri Konsa sent him tumbling and Jorginho calmly rolled the ball to Martinez’s left for the Londoners’ third goal.

The Italian Euro 2020 winner scored his sixth goal in six games – all from the spot – meaning he has now scored at least four more penalties (13) than any other player since the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Aston Villa (4-3-2-1): Martínez 6; Cash 5, Konsa 6, Mings 5, Targett 7; Luiz 6, Sanson 6 (El Ghazi 76, 6), Ramsey 6; Buendia 7 (Chukwuemeka 74, 6); Watkins 6; Ings 6 (Traore 73, 6).

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Chalobah 6 (Lukaku 46, 8), Silva 6 (Christensen 52, 6), Rudiger 7; James 7, Jorginho 8, Kante 8 (Kovacic 63, 6), Alonso 6; Mount 6, Pulisic 5, Hudson-Odoi 8.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 7.

Attendance: 41,907.