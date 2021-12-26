Rampant Arsenal ease to big win over Norwich

Norwich City 0 Arsenal 5

Mikel Arteta celebrated two years as Arsenal manager with a victory that was as impressive as it was inevitable given Norwich's shortcomings.

Two goals from Bukayo Saka either side of Kieran Tierney's strike just before the break plus Alexandre Lacazette's late penalty and a stoppage-time fifth from sub Emile Smith Rowe sealed a fourth straight win for the fourth-place Gunners.

Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season but was in big trouble three games into the current campaign. Arsenal scraped Norwich in game number four however and this ruthless second clipping of Canaries' wings now sees them six points ahead of Tottenham, the team directly below them.

Norwich, with just eight goals all season, remain bottom following yet another 90 minutes of being outclassed.

Beforehand, Covid robbed Arsenal of all four right-backs, with Ben White switching from the centre. Tim Krul's testing positive saw Angus Gunn replace him in the Norwich goal for a first Premier League outing since he let in nine for Southampton in October 2019.

Within six minutes Gunn was beaten again after Ozan Kabak surrendered possession in his own half. The Gunners exchanged passes at a rapid rate, switching play to Saka to cut inside from the right and sweep a left-footed shot through Brandon Williams' legs and beyond Gunn.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal

Tierney made it 2-0 in the 44th minute. Norwich again surrendered possession cheaply but the goal was made by a superb diagonal ball from Martin Ødegaard that played the left-back into space for a measured finish across Gunn.

Gabriel Martinelli saw a deflected goal ruled out for offside on the hour mark before Saka humiliated Williams again with a 68th-minute third. The England wide-man jinked away from the defender on the edge of the box to plant another low drive beyond Gunn.

Lacazette helped himself to an 84th-minute penalty after VAR confirmed the hapless Kabak had fouled him.

VAR also judged Smith Rowe to be marginally onside for his stoppage-time conversion of a deflected ball across the box from fellow sub Nicolas Pepe.

NORWICH: Gunn, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams, Sargent (Idah 72), Gilmour, McLean, Placheta (Tzolis 75), Dowell (Lees-Melou 66), Pukki.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey (Elneny 75), Xhaka, Saka (Pepe 78), Odegaard, Martinelli (Smith Rowe 82), Lacazette.

Ref: Graham Scott.