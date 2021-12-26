Leeds' Premier League clash with Aston Villa the latest game to be called off

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 16:31

Leeds have announced that their Premier League game against Aston Villa on December 28 has been called off due to Covid.

United’s match against Liverpool on St Stephen's Day had already been postponed due to the virus.

“Whilst there have been no new Covid cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive prior to the Liverpool game are not yet out of isolation,” the Yorkshire club said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Hull’s Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn became the latest Sunday fixture to be postponed due to Covid-19.

The Tigers announced just over two hours before kick-off that the match – due to be televised by Sky Sports – would not go ahead due to positive cases in their squad.

Another Championship match on December 30 was also called off, with an outbreak in Preston’s squad forcing the postponement of their trip to West Brom.

