St Patrick’s Athletic go legal route in case against departed manager Stephen O'Donnell

St Patrick’s Athletic could seek discovery of data such as phone records if their claim for breach of contract against departed manager Stephen O’Donnell reaches the High Court.

Saints owner Garrett Kelleher was left reeling two days after their FAI Cup final win last month when O’Donnell informed him of his intention to quit.

Although the Inchicore club has yet to formally acknowledge O’Donnell’s departure, Dundalk last week confirmed their former double-winning captain was returning to Oriel as head coach.

A dispute surrounding the interpretation of O’Donnell’s contractual status has been ongoing since the issue arose, with the Saints escalating the matter into the legal system.

They have initiated High Court proceedings, which could lead to an expensive and unsightly battle between the parties airing in public.

St Pat’s legend Brian Kerr – who managed O’Donnell in 2002 when in charge of Ireland’s U17s – had branded the walkout as “disgraceful” and suggested the jilted Pat’s billionaire benefactor Garrett Kelleher held a strong case around his coach’s retention.

Asked last week at his unveiling if there was a legal impediment to him switching clubs, O’Donnell was emphatic about his entitlement as a free agent.

“I handed in my notice and with the agreement I signed originally with St Patrick’s Athletic that is my legal right,” said the Galway native, appointed to his first managerial job by Kelleher in 2019.

“I’m not going to go into the ins and outs of contracts but that’s my legal right.”

Meanwhile, Paddy Barrett won’t be following O’Donnell back to Louth after committing his future to St Pat’s. The centre-back, according to newly-titled technical director Alan Mathews, has been rewarded for his “loyalty” with a long-term contract.

Robbie Benson, whose penalty in the shootout clinched the Cup, has made the same journey as O’Donnell up the M1, with John Mountney tipped to follow suit.