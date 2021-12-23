St Patrick’s Athletic go legal route in case against departed manager Stephen O'Donnell

Saints owner Garrett Kelleher was left reeling two days after their FAI Cup final win last month when O’Donnell informed him of his intention to quit.
St Patrick’s Athletic go legal route in case against departed manager Stephen O'Donnell

Dundalk announced Stephen O'Donnell as their new head coach after the Cup-winning boss left St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 21:06
John Fallon

St Patrick’s Athletic could seek discovery of data such as phone records if their claim for breach of contract against departed manager Stephen O’Donnell reaches the High Court.

Saints owner Garrett Kelleher was left reeling two days after their FAI Cup final win last month when O’Donnell informed him of his intention to quit.

Although the Inchicore club has yet to formally acknowledge O’Donnell’s departure, Dundalk last week confirmed their former double-winning captain was returning to Oriel as head coach.

A dispute surrounding the interpretation of O’Donnell’s contractual status has been ongoing since the issue arose, with the Saints escalating the matter into the legal system.

They have initiated High Court proceedings, which could lead to an expensive and unsightly battle between the parties airing in public.

St Pat’s legend Brian Kerr – who managed O’Donnell in 2002 when in charge of Ireland’s U17s – had branded the walkout as “disgraceful” and suggested the jilted Pat’s billionaire benefactor Garrett Kelleher held a strong case around his coach’s retention.

Asked last week at his unveiling if there was a legal impediment to him switching clubs, O’Donnell was emphatic about his entitlement as a free agent.

“I handed in my notice and with the agreement I signed originally with St Patrick’s Athletic that is my legal right,” said the Galway native, appointed to his first managerial job by Kelleher in 2019.

“I’m not going to go into the ins and outs of contracts but that’s my legal right.”

Meanwhile, Paddy Barrett won’t be following O’Donnell back to Louth after committing his future to St Pat’s. The centre-back, according to newly-titled technical director Alan Mathews, has been rewarded for his “loyalty” with a long-term contract.

Robbie Benson, whose penalty in the shootout clinched the Cup, has made the same journey as O’Donnell up the M1, with John Mountney tipped to follow suit.

More in this section

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League - Carrow Road Ralf Rangnick confirms Manchester United have a clean bill of health
Huddersfield Town v Everton - Carabao Cup - Second Round - John Smiths' Stadium Rafael Benitez shocked depleted Everton’s trip to Burnley has not been postponed
Newcastle United v Southampton - Premier League - St. James' Park Ralph Hasenhuttl says hectic Christmas schedule will definitely lead to injuries
#League of Ireland
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League - St. James' Park

'Should the players strike?': Pep Guardiola blasts Premier League going ahead amid virus surge

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up