Pool penalty hero Caoimhin Kelleher: 'It’s an exhilaration throughout my whole body'

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted his Carabao Cup shoot-out heroics for Liverpool left his whole body shaking.

Kelleher was the hero as he saved two penalties to help Liverpool beat Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Cork-born Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper, who had also been Liverpool's spot-kick hero in the cup against Arsenal in 2019, said: “It’s an exhilaration throughout my whole body.

“I don’t really know what’s happening, but when I made that save and I hear the crowd, it’s an amazing feeling, to be honest.” “I enjoy the moment, it’s a nice moment. There’s not much pressure on you, if you don’t save it, it is what it is, but I always relish it and enjoy the chance to try to make a save.

“We’re in the semi-finals now so two more games and then we’re in the final so hopefully we can get there.”

Liverpool looked dead and buried when they trailed 3-1 at half-time and Kelleher added: “Obviously we didn’t get off to a great start and at half-time we’re obviously 3-1 down.

“We actually felt quite confident because the goals we gave away were kind of mostly our fault really, giving the ball away.

“The manager just said at half-time, ‘If you get the next goal this crowd will get up and anything can happen.’ So we always believe right to the end and that showed.

“I think some of the more senior boys coming on at half-time helped us a bit get that bit more control in the game and push forward. Mostly for the second half we were just camped in their half, so the senior players coming on did help us.

“Like we always show, we never give up and always keep going until the end and like you saw, we got that goal at the end again because we never stopped believing and the crowd just kept pushing us on.”