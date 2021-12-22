Carabao Cup: Chelsea sting Brentford with two late goals to progress

Brentford 0 Chelsea 2

The kids are alright, but Thomas Tuchel’s tried and tested players are better, allowing Chelsea’s patched-up side to squeeze past Brentford into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup because of late and decisive interventions by the few fit first-teamers at the manager’s disposal.

Tuchel had made it clear that he was going to have to call on his reserves and academy boys as a wave of illness compounded the club’s injury list, and he was as good as his word, giving three teenagers their debuts in a side with eight changes from the one that drew with Wolves on Sunday.

Cesar Azpilicueta was the only member of the starting line-up who had played when Chelsea won the Champions League final in May, and at 32 is almost twice the age of Jude Soonsup-Bell 17, who started alongside him at the Brentford Community Stadium. Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons, are only a year older, at 18, and Chelsea’s inexperience showed when they were fortunate to go in at half-time without conceding a goal from a lively Brentford side.

But Tuchel made changes at half-time, and again after an hour, and the Blues came through in the final 10 minutes when Brentford defender Pontus Jansson put a Reece James cross into his own net, and then Jorginho scored from the penalty spot after Christian Pulisic was fouled by home goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Yet it was the opposing keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had kept Chelsea in the game with three important saves against their west London neighbours. Arrizabalaga was filling in, as is the way with cup games, for Tuchel’s number one choice Edouard Mendy, who had kept Brentford at bay with a string of superb saves during Chelsea’s victory here in the Premier League in October.

This time it was Arrizabalaga’s turn to shine, with three fine saves in a first-half during which Chelsea’s inexperience was evident. As well as the debutants, Malang Sarr had played only one league game, also against Brentford, and Saul Niguez has hardly featured since being signed in the summer.

Brentford started brightly and had the better chances to open the scoring. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa broke quickly in the ninth minute, but the former’s low cross from the left was cut out too easily. When Mbeumo crossed again after another break down the left from Rico Henry moments later, Wissa had a free header close to goal, only to direct it straight at Arrizabalaga.

It was a similar story on the half-hour mark when Henry crossed from the left and Brentford midfielder Matthias Jensen sent in a thumping header, but again straight at Arrizabalaga. The keeper had to work harder for his third save, five minutes before half-time, when Henry went flying down the left only for the Spaniard to save his shot from close range.

Chelsea’s only chance of the first-half fell to Vale three minutes later, but he glanced Azpilicueta’s cross tamely into the hands of Fernandez from close range.

Tuchel sent on Pulisic and Jorginho at half-time, but Brentford still had chances, with the lively Mbeumo always dangerous. After 65 minutes Tuchel made more changes, sending on Mount and James, and it was from the latter’s low cross that Jansson turned the ball into his own net, as he slid in at the near post.

Chelsea were now in control, with N’Golo Kante also introduced, to the surprise of some, given Tuchel’s pre-match remarks about the need to rest his French midfielder. The job was completed five minutes from time when Fernandez caught Pulisic, who had been otherwise quiet, and Jorginho converted the resulting penalty.

So Tuchel’s men go marching into the semi-finals, but he now has an inkling of that infamous phrase of Alan Hansen’s – ‘you’ll win nothing with kids!”

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Fernandez 6; Bech Sörensen 6, Pinnock 6, Jansson 6; Canos 6, Jensen 7 (Forss 82), Janelt 6 (Norgaard 65), Baptiste 7 (Onyeka 74), Henry 7 (Ghoddos 74); Mbeumo 8, Wissa 6 (Toney 65).

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga 8; Simons 6 (James 65), Chalobah 6, Sarr 6; Azpilicueta 7, Saul 6, Kovacic 6 (Jorginho 46), Marcos Alonso 7; Barkley 6 (Kante 76), Soonsup-Bell 6 (Pulisic 46), Vale 6 (Mount 65).

Referee: Andre Marriner 8/10.