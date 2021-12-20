FAI seeking May friendly opposition for Ireland

The FAI is exploring the possibility of arranging a friendly in the build-up to their four-game Uefa Nations League opening blitz in June.

Fifa’s staging of the Qatar World Cup in the winter has squeezed international matches for non-qualified teams such as Ireland into three windows during March, June, and September.

That limits the cash-strapped FAI to a maximum of five men’s team home games during 2022 as part of their yearly ticket package.

Stephen Kenny last week confirmed he is expecting the two friendlies in March to be played at the Aviva Stadium.

Those have yet to be nailed down, with the World Cup play-offs and qualifiers in South America restricting the options, but the FAI remain confident of landing a high-profile opponent to conclude their centenary celebrations.

Although the prospects of England visiting Dublin appeared to be mothballed once Germany were being lined up for Wembley, that the nations were last week drawn together in League A of the Nations League creates a potential opening.

The English FA were grateful to the FAI — especially their former commercial director Jonathan Hill, now at the helm of the Irish federation — for stepping into the breach 13 months ago when Covid-19 forced New Zealand to pull out of a friendly date.

Spain, France, and the nation ranked first in the world, Belgium, had been deemed other options.

Now, an extra game could be fitted in during the run-up to the Nations League opener against Ukraine on June 4.

Should the right option emerge, Kenny could select an opponent on May 31 to act as preparation.