League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures revealed

The quest of Shamrock Rovers to become the first team since Dundalk in 2016 to complete a three in a row of Premier Division titles will begin at home to newly-promoted UCD.

On the same night, Friday, February 18, Damien Duff’s career as senior manager begins when his Shelbourne outfit welcome St Patrick’s Athletic, also under new manager Tim Clancy, to Tolka Park.

The Saints lost their FAI Cup-winning manager Stephen O’Donnell to Dundalk last week and he’ll square up against friend Ruaidhrí Higgins in their opener against Derry City at Oriel Park.

Finn Harps will host Drogheda United while Sligo Rovers are at home to Bohemians in the remaining pair of fixtures.

Those first-round games in the 10-team division will be preceded by the President’s Cup final between champions Shamrock Rovers and Cup winners St Pat’s on the weekend beginning February 11 with venue, date, and kick-off time to be announced post-Christmas. Their first meeting in the league is set for March 4.

Derry – widely considered as equipped to mount a title challenge due to a fresh cash injection by chairman Philip O’Doherty – will welcome Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on the second weekend, February 25.

With four rounds of fixtures across a 36-game calendar, the season will conclude on Friday, November 4.

Disruption caused last year by international call-ups for Ireland at all levels and other international countries prompted a debate on mirroring best practice. Sense has prevailed with no top-flight games pencilled in during the March and September windows. Monday night fixtures will be played on February 28, March 14, April 18, and May 23 while the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium is down for November 13.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: "The publication of the fixture list marks the start of the new season for many fans. We have already seen very impressive season ticket sales across many of our clubs and we look forward to a competitive and compelling Premier Division in 2022.

"Recognising the expanding Uefa club competition calendar, the growing presence of international footballers in our League now, and this being a Fifa World Cup year, we sat down with the clubs, managers, players, PFA Ireland, and our own national league committee before finalising this schedule."

All SSE Airtricity Premier Division games will be broadcast live across traditional outlets and LOITV next season with details to be announced early in the new year. All fixtures are subject to clubs meeting the licencing criteria to participate in the League of Ireland.