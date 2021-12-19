Tuchel calls for halt to Premier League as Covid cases spike

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel believes it’s time to call a halt to the Premier League programme after claiming players’ health and safety is being put at risk by Covid-19.

Tuchel had seven players missing due to Covid-19 for this game and tried unsuccessfully to have Sunday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers postponed as the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc with a huge spike in cases.

“We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players. I’m not so sure if we did this today,” said Tuchel.

“It is not safe. We talk about protecting players and a safe environment but it is not safe.

“We were putting on a huge risk of health and safety to the players.”

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho were out due to coronavirus, while Kai Havertz tested negative but was suffering symptoms.

The European champions, who only named six substitutes rather than the permitted nine, also suffered a further two injuries in the game, to Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech.

The Premier League has called a meeting for today with all 20 clubs to discuss the next steps, with the possibility of a ‘circuit breaker’ on the agenda to try to slow down cases.

“It will hopefully stop (number of positive tests) but it’s more or less hoping,” added Tuchel.

“If we have the next test tomorrow and the next positive, I would like to speak to the people from the Premier League to see what they expect, what they expect it to be.”

By contrast, Wolves head coach Bruno Lage revealed all his squad were queuing for the Covid booster jab after the game.

The entire squad has received two injections so they are eligible for the booster.

“It’s happening just now,” said Lage. “After this, it’s my turn. I don’t know if it’s going to be my right arm or the left arm, but everyone is doing it now. We have a special saying in Portugal, we say: ‘if it’s free, we take it’, so they are there in line to take their third one.”

Ultimately, Chelsea settled for a point from a game they didn’t want to trail further behind in the title race.

Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic forced his side’s only real save after Edouard Mendy denied Leander Dendoncker in the first half.

But Chelsea were unlucky not to trail after Wolves had an effort ruled out for offside then Dendoncker’s header was saved.

Wolves made all the running initially. Raul Jimenez drove at the Chelsea defence before slipping the ball to Daniel Podence for a 25-yard drive that was deflected wide.

Wolves thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute.

This time Joao Moutinho surged at Chelsea’s back line, before spreading the ball wide for Marcal.

His cross got the faintest connection from Jimenez before being turned home by Podence at the far post, only for Jimenez to be ruled offside.

Chelsea were handed a real let-off in the 41st minute.

Dendoncker ghosted in to beat the offside trap from Podence’s deep cross but planted a free header too close to goalkeeper Mendy, who smothered at his near post.

It took until the 74th minute for Chelsea to produce a meaningful effort, but Mason Mount’s fierce low drive was deflected behind.

Finally, in the 79th minute, Chelsea tested Jose Sá. But the Wolves goalkeeper was equal to Pulisic’s low angled finish as he instinctively palmed it wide after Marcos Alonso split the defence.

In a last throw of the dice, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante – himself having his first game in a month after a twisted knee – saw a shot blocked in the box by the lunging Conor Coady.

But a penalty would have been extremely harsh on Coady, just inches away from the ball and no time to get out of the way.

Chelsea were relieved to be on the way and must fear what will come next.

WOLVES (3-5-2): Sá 8; Kilman 6, Coady © 7, Saïss 6; Hoever 6, Dendoncker 7, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Marçal 6; Jiménez 6 (Trincão 88 minutes, 6), Podence 7.

Subs not used: Jordão, Moulden, Ruddy, Semedo, Traoré, Cundle, Bueno.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 6, Silva 7, Rüdiger 6; James 6, Chalobah 5 (Saúl 46 minutes, 6), Kanté 7, Alonso 6; Mount 6, Ziyech 5 (Kovacic 65 minutes, 6); Pulisic 6.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Barkley, Sarr.

Referee: David Coote 7/10