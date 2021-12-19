Robertson off as Spurs and and Liverpool  share points in chaotic clash

Premier League: Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2

Andrew Robertson scored a goal and was sent off in Liverpool's hugely entertaining, utterly chaotic and consistently controversial draw at Tottenham.

Harry Kane ended a Premier League goal drought dating back to October before Diogo Jota and Robertson replied for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Heung-min Son capitalised on a clanger from keeper Alisson to level before Robertson saw red for a dreadful challenge on Emerson Royal. Liverpool felt Kane should have been dismissed in the first half for hurting Robertson, who won't forget this one in a hurry.

The tone was set straight away when Liverpool almost scored from their first attack, with Robertson heading wide after Trent Alexander-Arnold had picked him out in the box.

Kane put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute. Tanguy Ndombele's pass into the box was perfect for the England captain to stroke the ball beyond Alisson before Ibrahima Konate could intervene.

Son fluffed two great chances to double the lead before Alisson tipped a shot from an unmarked Dele Alli round a post.

Kane had been booked in between for an over-the-top challenge on Robertson that Liverpool felt should have been a red.

Jota showed Spurs how to finish in the 35th-minute with a spring-heeled leap to head home Robertson's pull-back from the by-line on the left.

Klopp was booked for losing his temper when no penalty was awarded when Emerson Royal barged Jota over - and his sarcastic bowing earned the German another lecture from the fourth official.

Hugo Lloris got a knee in the way of Alexander-Arnold's drive and a frantic first 45 minutes ended with another Kane effort blocked.

The second period saw Alli spring the offside trap and attempt to set up Kane for a tap-in but Alisson was able to make a point-blank intervention. Seconds later Kane headed over from two yards from a corner.

Referee Paul Tierney made a huge call in the 68th minute by ruling Alexander-Arnold had not pushed Alli over in the box - especially as Liverpool went up the other end and scored.

Even that was soaked in controversy as the ball hit Mo Salah on an arm in the build up but VAR did not over-rule Alexander-Arnold's setting up of Robertson for a stooping header in front of goal.

Alisson ruined that five minutes later with a dreadful attempt at a clearance that gave Son sight of an empty net for an equaliser - and still the drama continued.

Robertson's scything down of Royal on the touchline was worth a yellow in Tierney's initial opinion but a VAR request to check his monitor saw that upgraded to red.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon (Reguilon 86), Ndombele (Skipp 64), Winks, Alli (Lucas Moura 81) ,Kane, Son.

Subs not used: Doherty, Rodon, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Austin.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Morton (Firmino 60), Milner, Salah, Jota (Gomez 90), Mane (Tsimikas 82).

Subs not used: Oxlade-Chamberlain,Minamino, Gordon, Kelleher, Williams,Quansah.

Referee: Paul Tierney