Covid-hit Chelsea held by Wolves

The Londoners tried unsuccessfully to get the game called off after losing seven players to the virus
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 16:04
Tim Nash, Molineux

Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 

Chelsea 0 

Covid-hit Chelsea were relieved to settle for a point from a game they didn’t want against Wolverhampton Wanderers at a fog-bound Molineux.

Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea striker, forced the only real save of the game for the visitors after Edouard Mendy denied Leander Dendoncker in the first half.

But Chelsea, who tried unsuccessfully to get the game called off after losing seven players to Covid-19, were unlucky not to trail after Wolves had an effort ruled out for offside before Dendoncker’s header was saved.

Chelsea, who named six substitutes rather than the permitted nine, were missing Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chilwell due to coronavirus.

Kai Havertz, who has been ill, tested negative for Covid but Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho were doubts.

Wolves made all the running initially. Raul Jimenez drove at the Chelsea defence before slipping the ball to Daniel Podence for a 25-yard drive that was deflected wide.

Wolves thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute.

This time Joao Moutinho surged at Chelsea’s back line, before spreading the ball wide for Marcal. His cross got the faintest connection from Jimenez before being turned home by Podence at the far post, only for Jimenez to be deemed offside.

Chelsea were handed another let-off in the 41st minute.

Dendoncker ghosted in to beat the offside trap from Podence’s deep cross but planted a free header too close to goalkeeper Mendy, who smothered at his near post.

It took until the 74th minute for Chelsea to produce a meaningful effort, but Mason Mount’s fierce low drive was deflected behind.

Finally, in the 79th minute, Chelsea tested Jose Sá. But the Wolves goalkeeper was equal to Pulisic’s low angled finish as he instinctively palmed it wide after Marcos Alonso split the defence and Marcal couldn’t make the block.

WOLVES (3-5-2): Sá 8; Kilman 6, Coady © 7, Saïss 6; Hoever 6, Dendoncker 7, Neves 6, Moutinho 6, Marçal 6; Jiménez 6 (Trincão 88 minutes, 6), Podence 7.

Subs not used: Jordão, Moulden, Ruddy, Semedo, Traoré, Cundle, Bueno.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 6, Silva 7, Rüdiger 6; James 6, Chalobah 5 (Saúl 46 minutes, 6), Kanté 7, Alonso 6; Mount 6, Ziyech 5 (Kovacic 65 minutes, 6); Pulisic 6.

Subs not used: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Barkley, Sarr.

Booked: Chalobah, Rüdiger.

Referee: David Coote 7/10

