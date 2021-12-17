Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Manchester City after negative Covid test

City boss Guardiola cancelled his scheduled press conference earlier on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result and had been waiting for the result of a follow-up PCR test
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested negative for Covid (Richard Sellers/PA).

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 20:35
Mark Walker

Pep Guardiola has been cleared to travel with the Manchester City squad to Newcastle for Sunday’s Premier League game.

The City boss cancelled his scheduled press conference earlier on Friday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test result and had been waiting for the result of a follow-up PCR test.

Had that proved positive, Guardiola would have missed the trip to St James’ Park and also the home game against Leicester on St Stephen's Day during self-isolation.

But City confirmed on Friday evening that the Spaniard had now tested negative and was able to travel.

