FAI confirm nine-team League of Ireland First Division for 2022

The FAI have confirmed that nine teams will participate in the 2022 First Division, the Association declining to source a replacement arising from Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely merging.

Cabinteely ceased to exist as a national league concept following a recent takeover of Bray Wanderers by Cabo chairman Tony Richardson, who confirmed the playing name will remain as Bray pending consultation with supporters.

Last year’s second-tier featured a new entrant, Treaty United, but any other entity, be it Shamrock Rovers seeking to renew their reserve team or Irish Sea proposing a fresh club, won’t be entertained.

Next year’s season, due to start on February 18, will feature Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, Galway United, Wexford, Bray Wanderers, Treaty United, Athlone Town, along with relegated outfits Longford Town and Waterford.

Four rounds of fixtures will be contested, with the odd-numbered format leaving a team idle in every series.

In conjunction with a stated aim of FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill to develop a pyramid structure, it is expected that the Association will consider introducing a third tier for 2023, composed of reserve teams, universities, new clubs, and teams interested in upgrading from the provincial intermediate channel.

“The nine-team format will see the SSE Airtricity First Division champions promoted automatically to the Premier Division with the sides finishing in second, third, fourth, and fifth spots contesting a promotion/relegation play-off series alongside the team that finishes ninth in the Premier,” said the FAI about the decision taken by their board on November 29 as revealed by the Irish Examiner.

“The First Division teams finishing second and fifth and the teams in third and fourth place will play each other in a two-legged play-off with the winners then contesting a one-legged final.

“The winner of this tie will then play the team that finishes ninth in the Premier Division to secure the final top-flight spot for the 2023 season.

“Fixtures for the nine-team SSE Airtricity First Division season will be released on Monday along with the fixture list for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

“Plans for the 2023 First Division will be evaluated during the course of next season.”