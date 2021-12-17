Stephen Kenny annoyed as Uefa fixtures favour Ukraine and Scotland

Bad enough that Ireland have landed a testing Uefa Nations League draw but Stephen Kenny believes their competing nations have been dealt an easier hand in the fixtures schedule.

Ireland were last night grouped with Ukraine, Scotland, and Armenia for the six-game series starting in June. It is the timing of Ireland’s trips to Yerevan and Kyiv listed in this morning’s schedule issued by Uefa that has particularly irked Kenny, who had originally set out his target of topping pool B1.

Ukraine visit Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s opener on June 4 for the start of a hectic 10-day period. They will meet the top seeds again on June 14 away but only after trekking to Armenia and returning to Dublin for the meeting with Scotland.

A top-two finish will likely guarantee a playoff semi-final for Euro 2024 before the regulation campaign even begins.

“I think it is only ourselves and Armenia that have those double trips,” cribbed Kenny, whose last Nations League campaign accrued no wins and just two goals.

“They (Uefa) seem to be favouring the top seeds in relation to Ukraine playing Scotland and Ireland in the one trip. Scotland have two home games to start.

"We have been given a tough schedule of matches, the way it has turned out. Nevertheless, it shouldn’t make us any less determined to get positive results.”

Meanwhile, Kenny is not getting overly worried about the threat of Covid-19 disrupting his plans for 2022.

The FAI is due to announce a couple of friendlies at the Aviva for late March, as part of a season-ticket offering that features the three home Nations League games. There is also the prospect of Ireland’s women playing their crunch World Cup qualifier against Finland next September at the national stadium, an much-needed addition to the annual ticket that will also include the FAI Cup final.

“It changes quite frequently,” noted Kenny about the rising Covid-19 cases among players that has triggered a raft of postponements in the UK.

“We have seen an escalation in recent weeks, speculation about a lot of games being cancelled so it's difficult to predict or comment on.

“We have two home games in March that are imminent, and the games in June which are still another six months away.

“So, there is ample time for things to change again, hopefully in a good way.”

Meanwhile, Kenny gave a short answer to a query on his contract situation.

His current deal expires in July, two months before the final Nations League fixtures in September, and, as revealed in the Irish Examiner on Tuesday, chief executive Jonathan Hill confirmed he is to open talks with the manager about “hopefully” extending his tenure to include the Euro qualifiers starting in March 2023.

“No, there's no update,” Kenny replied.