Robbie Benson follows manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Dundalk

Robbie Benson has followed his St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Dundalk, just three weeks after the pair helped the Saints to FAI Cup glory.
It was the 29-year-old midfielder’s final penalty in the shootout that clinched the Cup and first trophy of 35-year-old O’Donnell’s managerial career.
The euphoria from that occasion at Aviva Stadium didn’t last long at Inchicore as O’Donnell quit within two days to take up the vacancy at Dundalk, where he’d developed cult status as captain during Stephen Kenny’s decorated era.
Unsurprisingly, Benson has made the same journey, having won three league titles and an FAI Cup during his spell at Oriel between 2016-2019.
O’Donnell tied down striker Pat Hoban on a long-term deal earlier this week with further contract renewals and new recruits expected in the coming days.