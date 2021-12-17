Robbie Benson follows manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Dundalk

Benson's final penalty in the FAI Cup shootout clinched the first trophy of 35-year-old O’Donnell’s managerial career
Robbie Benson follows manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Dundalk

St Patrick's Athletic head coach Stephen O'Donnell, left, and Robbie Benson of St Patrick's Athletic after the FAI Cup Final between Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 14:49
John Fallon

Robbie Benson has followed his St Patrick’s Athletic manager Stephen O’Donnell back to Dundalk, just three weeks after the pair helped the Saints to FAI Cup glory.

It was the 29-year-old midfielder’s final penalty in the shootout that clinched the Cup and first trophy of 35-year-old O’Donnell’s managerial career.

The euphoria from that occasion at Aviva Stadium didn’t last long at Inchicore as O’Donnell quit within two days to take up the vacancy at Dundalk, where he’d developed cult status as captain during Stephen Kenny’s decorated era.

Unsurprisingly, Benson has made the same journey, having won three league titles and an FAI Cup during his spell at Oriel between 2016-2019.

O’Donnell tied down striker Pat Hoban on a long-term deal earlier this week with further contract renewals and new recruits expected in the coming days.

More in this section

RB Leipzig v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Group A - Red Bull Arena Pep Guardiola may miss Manchester City’s next two matches after inconclusive Covid test
UEFA Nations League Draw Ireland kick off Nations League at home to Ukraine
Burnley v Watford - Premier League - Turf Moor Premier League facing calls to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures
#League of Ireland
<p>Christian Eriksen has left Inter Milan (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Christian Eriksen leaves Inter Milan by mutual consent

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up