Ireland kick off Nations League at home to Ukraine

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will kick-off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a home game versus Ukraine on Saturday, June 4th next with the fixtures concluding against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, September 26th 2022.
The Nations League B Group 1 schedule, released by UEFA this morning, will see Ireland then play Armenia away (June 7th), Scotland at home (June 11th) and Ukraine away (June 14th) in their other opening games next summer.
The League B programme will conclude in September when Ireland return to Glasgow on September 23rd before the Armenia home game on Monday, September 26th.
FAI officials will now commence talks on arrangements for all home and away games, including ticketing, with their colleagues from the Ukrainian, Scottish and Armenian associations.
Full details on FAI season tickets for 2022, to include all three UEFA Nations League fixtures and the March friendlies, will be announced early in the New Year.
Saturday June 4 - Rep of Ireland v Ukraine 19.45
Tuesday June 7 – Armenia v Rep of Ireland 17.00
Saturday June 11 - Rep of Ireland v Scotland 17:00
Tuesday June 14 – Ukraine v Rep of Ireland 17.00
Friday Sept 23 – Scotland v Rep of Ireland 19.45
Monday Sept 26 - Rep of Ireland v Armenia 19.45