Ireland kick off Nations League at home to Ukraine

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will kick-off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a home game versus Ukraine on Saturday, June 4th next with the fixtures concluding against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, September 26th 2022.

The Nations League B Group 1 schedule, released by UEFA this morning, will see Ireland then play Armenia away (June 7th), Scotland at home (June 11th) and Ukraine away (June 14th) in their other opening games next summer.