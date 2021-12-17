Ireland kick off Nations League at home to Ukraine

The campaign concludes against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium next September
Ireland kick off Nations League at home to Ukraine

16 December 2021; A general view of the UEFA Nations League logo during the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 League Phase Draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Richard Juilliart / UEFA via Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 09:39

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland will kick-off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a home game versus Ukraine on Saturday, June 4th next with the fixtures concluding against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, September 26th 2022.

The Nations League B Group 1 schedule, released by UEFA this morning, will see Ireland then play Armenia away (June 7th), Scotland at home (June 11th) and Ukraine away (June 14th) in their other opening games next summer.

The League B programme will conclude in September when Ireland return to Glasgow on September 23rd before the Armenia home game on Monday, September 26th.

FAI officials will now commence talks on arrangements for all home and away games, including ticketing, with their colleagues from the Ukrainian, Scottish and Armenian associations.

Full details on FAI season tickets for 2022, to include all three UEFA Nations League fixtures and the March friendlies, will be announced early in the New Year.

Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League Fixtures 2022 League B - Group 1 

Saturday June 4 - Rep of Ireland v Ukraine 19.45 

Tuesday June 7 – Armenia v Rep of Ireland 17.00 

Saturday June 11 - Rep of Ireland v Scotland 17:00 

Tuesday June 14 – Ukraine v Rep of Ireland 17.00 

Friday Sept 23 – Scotland v Rep of Ireland 19.45 

Monday Sept 26 - Rep of Ireland v Armenia 19.45

More in this section

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium England face reunion with Italy in Nations League
UEFA Nations League Draw Winning the group our ambition, says Stephen Kenny, as Ukraine and Scots await
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Premier League - Anfield Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner helps Liverpool take down Toon
Burnley v Watford is one of nine Premier League games to have been called off in the past week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Premier League facing calls to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up