Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner helps Liverpool take down Toon

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Not even an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that is currently sweeping the country, and Premier League dressing rooms in particular, could stop Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool last night as they clinched an eighth straight victory.

Mo Salah’s prodigious goalscoring season has become so predictable that the fact he has now reached 22 goals well short of Christmas barely merits comment.

And, after Diogo Jota had claimed Liverpool’s first, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the goal of the evening three minutes from time with an astonishing right-foot shot from nearly 30 yards.

But, as they kept within one point of league leaders Manchester City, it was a day of drama, and unexpected difficulties for Liverpool, on and off the field, starting hours before kick-off.

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all recorded suspected positive tests for Covid-19 and were immediately placed into isolation and out of Klopp’s plans - possibly until after Christmas.

Liverpool pressed on, deciding against a request for a postponement which would, in any case, have failed although after just seven minutes, Klopp might have been wishing the game had never kicked off.

Jonjo Shelvey, the former Liverpool midfielder, scored with a scintillating right-foot shot from well over 20 yards after a rare unforced error from veteran midfielder Thiago Alcantara who headed directly to him in trying to clear Ryan Fraser’s cross.

It was a stunning start, and indicative of a poor, error-strewn night being endured by Thiago although, thankfully for Klopp, his team mates were more like their usual lethal best.

After 21 minutes, Jota levelled although the goal was tinged with controversy, and Newcastle complaint, after Issac Hayden went down after colliding with a team mate in trying to clear a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Liverpool correctly played on and Sadio Mane crossed into the six-yard area where Jota’s initial header was brilliantly blocked by Martin Dubravka before the Portuguese forward smashed in the rebound.

The visitors, and their manager Eddie Howe complained in vain although it was hard to see how or why play should have been stopped prior to the goal.

Howe’s mood would not have been helped when his side fell behind just four minutes later, and all the more so given that seconds before Salah’s goal, his side had a brilliant opportunity to regain the lead.

It came from another Thiago error which allowed Allan Saint-Maximin to race through on goal before producing a shot which Alisson did well to keep out, diving sharply to his right.

Momentarily, Liverpool were back in attack with Newcastle goalscorer Shelvey undoing his sterling earlier work with an inexplicable, and terrible, back-pass which sent Mane through on goal where he forced Dubravka into a brace block.

To the misfortune of the Newcastle keeper, the ball broke kindly for Salah who was presented with the simple task of burying the ball past the stranded Dubravka.

It was all thoroughly enjoyable stuff - even from a Newcastle side that had won just one league game before the Anfield visit despite the early season purchase of the club by Saudi Arabian ownership.

Salah’s audacious back heel set up Jota who turned and forced Dubravka into a good save at the foot of his post and, in the build-up to the equaliser, Ibrahima Konate placed a free header over and Jota’s powerful shot flew just wide.

There were hints that all might not be going well for Newcastle when left-back Jamal Lewis was forced off after just 15 minutes with what appeared to be a pulled hamstring and, after going behind, Howe’s side found themselves under mounting pressure.

Jota just cleared the Newcastle goal with an instinctive strike before Salah rolled a shot just wide from a brilliant Alex Olade-Chamberlain assist when it looked certain that the ball was again destined for the back of the net.

It looked ominous for Newcastle and Howe but the expected second half deluge was not immediately forthcoming as Liverpool seemed to struggle in their efforts to replicate their first half mastery.

There was brief hope for the Reds as Alexander-Arnold’s cross was headed back across goal dangerously by Mane, forcing Dubravka into his latest solid save, catching the ball millimetres ahead of Jota in front of goal.

But Newcastle, desperate as they looked on occasion at the back, still carried a threat at the other end of the field with Jacob Murphy causing momentary concern with a shot that rolled just wide of the home goal.

There was also a lengthy VAR look after Alexander-Arnold made what turned out to be a well-timed tackle on Fraser as he looked poised to shoot goalwards from a Saint-Maximin cross.

When Jordan Henderson brought down Fraser after 69 minutes, Shelvey threatened his former club once more with a nicely-hit free-kick from 20 yards which cleared the goal by a few inches.

It was a little too concerning for Klopp, who made changes just after 70 minutes, throwing on Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino, back after eight matches out with a hamstring injury and an important returnee given that Liverpool expect to lose Salah and Mane for a lengthy spell next month due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Firmino added some urgency to the Liverpool attack, as did Keita who almost played in Mane whose effort was well blocked by Dubravka; Hayden did even better to throw himself in the way of a powerful Jota shot and Keita’s 25-yard chip was well held by the keeper.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 9, Matip 6, Konate 6, Robertson 7; Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 (Keita 73, 6), Henderson 6, Thiago 5 (Milner 89); Salah 8 (Firmino 73, 6), Jota 6, Mane 7. Substitutes (not used) Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, N Williams, Pitaluga.

Newcastle (4-5-1): Dubravka 8; Manquillo 5, Schar 5, Lascelles 5, Lewis (Ritchie 15, 5); Murphy 7, Hayden 6, Shelvey 6, Joelinton 6, Fraser 7 (Willock 86); Saint-Maximin 7 (Wilson 78, 6). Substitutes (not used) Clark, Hendrick, Almiron, Darlow, Gayle, S Longstaff.

Referee: M Dean 7