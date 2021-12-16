Judge leads tributes to League of Ireland great 

Cork City's Jerry Harris also fondly remembered by former player Neal Horgan
Jerry Harris

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 21:50

A judge and a barrister who share a huge interest in sport joined to pay respects to a giant of League of Ireland soccer who has died.

Barrister Neal Horgan appeared in a case representing a party before Cork District Court when Judge Olann Kelleher took the opportunity to remark on the passing of Jerry Harris.

Jerry Harris, Cork City FC, is presented with the Special Merit Award by Ollie Cahill, at the PFAI Ford Awards in 2009.
Judge Kelleher stated that the late Mr Harris was one of the greatest ever League of Ireland players.

Mr Horgan is a former Cork City FC player himself and was actually signed to the club in 1998 by Mr Harris, who worked in many different capacities over the years h the club.

Judge Kelleher said the deceased was much loved by football people and would be a great loss particularly at Turner’s Cross.

Mr Horgan said, “I played under him and it was a pleasure to be in his company. He was a great mentor.”

