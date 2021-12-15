Jurgen Klopp won’t go shopping for replacements during African Nations Cup

Klopp could be without at least two members of that trio for a month from the start of January and while Egyptian Salah and Senegal’s Mane will be huge misses, it is difficult to replace them
Jurgen Klopp won’t go shopping for replacements during African Nations Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans to find cover for his African Cup of Nations absentees (Adam Davy/PA)

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 22:35
Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans to find transfer window solutions for African Nations Cup absentees Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

The Reds boss could be without at least two members of that trio for a month from the start of January and while Egyptian Salah and Senegal’s Mane will be huge misses, it is difficult to replace them.

“We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament,” said Klopp.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be absent for a month due to the African Nations Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby?

“That’s tricky in each situation but I am happy with the squad and we have options to play and still to play football.

“The thing is there are so many games coming up when we are still together – that is the most intense period now – but then we have a lot of games when Mo and Naby and Sadio are not here.

“That means we have to find line-ups for these games, even when we have cup competitions we have to find line-ups for these games as well, and that is the situation so you can never be perfectly prepared for this.

“We are quite confident we will find solutions.”

Klopp accepts his side may not be at their best without Salah and Mane but he believes they will find a way to win games to keep them in the title race.

Naby Keita will be playing for Guinea in January (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Whoever will play in the period when the three boys are not here, will have a plan, and gives us a chance to win a football game,” he added.

“Can we play exactly the same kind of football? Probably not – but who cares? Then we play the football we are able to play then.

“You cannot always have the perfect solution. In this case we are far away from being the perfect solution without these players but we knew it and we now we have to deal with it.”

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Brighton’s winless run continues as Romain Saiss goal earns victory for Wolves
Crystal Palace v Southampton - Premier League - Selhurst Park Draw specialists Crystal Palace and Southampton share four goals at Selhurst Park
Finland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Who are Ireland's possible opponents in Uefa Nations League draw?
Liverpoolklopp#Liverpool#Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>A fan runs onto the pitch as Celtic's Anthony Ralston (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Scottish Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA</p>

10-man Celtic leave it late to pick up three points at Ross County

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up