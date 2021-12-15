Burnley match against Watford postponed after Covid outbreak in Hornets squad

Just two and a half hours before the fixture between the two top-flight strugglers was set to kick off, Burnley confirmed Wednesday evening’s fixture was off
Burnley match against Watford postponed after Covid outbreak in Hornets squad

A general view of Turf Moor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 17:13
David Charlesworth

Burnley have announced the postponement of their Premier League fixture against Watford because of “an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad”.

Just two and a half hours before the fixture between the two top-flight strugglers was set to kick off, Burnley confirmed Wednesday evening’s fixture was off.

“Burnley can confirm tonight’s match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad,” the Clarets said in a brief statement.

The match between Tottenham and Brighton last Sunday had to be called off due to an outbreak at the north London club, while late on Monday night the league announced the Brentford v Manchester United match had been postponed.

The Premier League said in a statement: “It is with regret the Premier League board has postponed Burnley’s home fixture against Watford.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance.”

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium file photo Tottenham wanted Leicester game called off in order to play Rennes fixture
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League - London Stadium Thomas Tuchel reluctant to jeopardise Chelsea spirit with January signings
Brentford v Oldham Athletic - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Brentford Community Stadium Premier League rejected request this week to postpone match due to Covid cases
Burnley#Premier LeaguePlace: UK
<p>Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes there should be more openness about Covid-19 infections within clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

Jurgen Klopp calls for more openness about Covid-19 infections within clubs

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up