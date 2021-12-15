Burnley match against Watford postponed after Covid outbreak in Hornets squad

Burnley have announced the postponement of their Premier League fixture against Watford because of “an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad”.

Just two and a half hours before the fixture between the two top-flight strugglers was set to kick off, Burnley confirmed Wednesday evening’s fixture was off.

“Burnley can confirm tonight’s match against Watford has been postponed due to an ongoing Covid outbreak within the opposition squad,” the Clarets said in a brief statement.

The match between Tottenham and Brighton last Sunday had to be called off due to an outbreak at the north London club, while late on Monday night the league announced the Brentford v Manchester United match had been postponed.

The Premier League said in a statement: “It is with regret the Premier League board has postponed Burnley’s home fixture against Watford.

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match.

“The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice.

“In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance.”