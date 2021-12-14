Tom Elmes: Kylie Murphy may yet get a chance to answer Ireland's call

Tom Elmes: Kylie Murphy may yet get a chance to answer Ireland's call

Although home-based players have featured in Ireland squads and started qualifiers, Kylie Murphy has been overlooked for years despite her prolific record. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Vera Pauw’s new assistant Tom Elmes admits his former striker Kylie Murphy could belatedly do a job for Ireland’s women’s team.

Murphy has consistently been the standout player of the national league, winning four leagues and FAI Cups apiece. She is the reigning FAI Player of the Year, having skippered Wexford Youths to FAI Cup glory last month, scoring in the 3-2 win over Shelbourne in the final.

Although home-based players have featured in Ireland squads and started qualifiers, Murphy has been overlooked for years despite her prolific record.

Time is running out for the 33-year-old but Elmes, who was her manager at Wexford before joining the FAI full-time in June, hasn’t discounted a call-up in the twilight of Murphy’s career.

Ireland have a couple of friendlies in February before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign away to group leaders Sweden on April 12. Seven points from their opening four qualifiers has pushed Ireland into the play-off position.

Murphy combines her football with working as a carpenter in her father’s business and Elmes suggested discussions would be required for her to commit to the demands of international football.

“There has always been a conversation around Kylie and you have to look at the qualities that she would bring,” said Elmes.

“She is a fantastic leader, has a wealth of experience and young players would absolutely benefit from having her around.

“This conversation needs to happen but I also think what would Kylie get out of it?

“She would be the first to tell you that she is approaching the latter stages of her career now and that step up into senior international football is a different challenge altogether.

“Would she go into the environment and do what you would expect her to do or would she have a different idea? That is a conversation to have with Kylie and make sure we are on the same page.” 

On the task ahead to consolidate second place, Elmes thinks Slovakia will continue to upset the higher seeds.

Ireland were brought crashing down to earth from the highs of beating second seeds Finland in Helsinki by drawing with the Slovaks at Tallaght.

“The performance against Slovakia was obviously disappointing to only get a point,” said the coach. “I think everyone, bar ourselves, didn’t give Slovakia the credit they deserved because we were well aware of what they would bring. They’re one of the best fourth seeded teams across the qualification groups.”

Cork soccer mourns hero Jerry Harris
<p>Jacob Ramsey celebrates after opening the scoring for Aston Villa at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)</p>

Jacob Ramsey stunner helps Aston Villa add to former boss Dean Smith's woes

