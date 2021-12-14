Master Pep Guardiola humbles mentor Marcelo Bielsa in record 7-0 Leeds loss

Man City 7 Leeds 0

Pep Guardiola handed his mentor Marcelo Bielsa the most humbling result of his England managerial career at the Etihad, inflicting upon him the joint-worst defeat in the famous history of Leeds United.

The Yorkshire club lost to Stoke 8-1 in 1934 and, later, two cup games by 7-0 margins, but aside from historical importance, this was a defeat that underlined the big trouble - and relegation battle - in which Leeds are currently embroiled.

The onslaught was as swift and brutal as it was a thing of joy to behold, for neutrals at least.

If Bielsa’s global reputation has been founded on his high-intensity game of pressing and passing, he and Leeds were about to take a painful lesson in how that can be done at the very highest level.

It took City all of eight minutes to take the lead, by which time Bernardo Silva had already missed the easiest chance of the night, sweeping the ball wide unmarked at the far post from a Kevin de Bruyne cross.

But there would be no such generosity from Phil Foden as he opened the scoring, with an assist from Leeds defender Stuart Dallas.

Foden slipped the ball through for Rodri who bore down on goal but was blocked by keeper Illan Meslier. The ball broke kindly to Foden on the edge of the area and his goalbound shot should have been cleared by Dallas who could only slice the ball into his own net.

That was City’s 500th Premier League goal in Guardiola’s reign, a mark that he has only needed 207 games to reach - comfortably the quickest manager ever to achieve the feat, beating Jurgen Klopp by 27 games.

Nor did Guardiola have long to wait for goal number 501, with Jack Grealish scoring just his second league goal for the club five minutes later.

Following a half-cleared corner, Riyad Mahrez whipped over a lethal cross from the right and Grealish had space to attack the ball and head past Meslier who managed to get a glove to the ball but nothing more.

Grealish has toiled since his £100m summer move from Aston Villa but this was just the sort of evening for players to rediscover form and goals and team-mate Kevin de Bruyne was in the process of doing exactly the same.

Without a goal since mid-October and having just recovered from a bout of Covid-19, the Belgian made it 3-0 after 32 minutes with the influential Rodri again heavily involved.

After Foden fed the ball to the Spanish midfielder, Rodri threaded through a pass which allowed De Bruyne to advance and beat the shellshocked Meslier from eight yards.

It could have been even more painful for the Leeds keeper and his defence.

Meslier saved well, on his toes, from De Bruyne’s lob, the Belgian set up Foden for a shot which rolled inches wide, and De Bruyne, again, thumped an effort just over from the edge of the area.

It was hard to see matters improving for an injury-plagued Leeds team after the break and they did not.

Shorn of injured Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, Leeds also lost Jamie Shackelton to injury well before half-time, forcing Bielsa into yet more changes.

It was no surprise, therefore, that City required just three minutes of the second half for Riyad Mahrez to grab their fourth goal although, once more, there was a telling touch from a defender.

City substitute Ilkay Gundogan found Mahrez in space on the edge of the Leeds area and his shot took an unkind deflection off Junior Firpo to give Meslier no chance of making a save.

The keeper tipped over a Mahrez free-kick, Gundogan flicked an audacious effort just wide from a Mahrez cross, and City, having outdone Leeds 14-1 in shots in the first half, were threatening to run riot.

At least Leeds started to show some signs of life with Dallas side-footing just wide from the edge of the area and former City winger Jack Harrison also just missing the target.

But, moments after Foden had a fifth ruled out for offside, De Bruyne did claim number five with the goal of the evening on 63 minutes.

Leeds did poorly from their own goal kick, City counter-attacked, and, with defenders out of position, Gundogan found De Bruyne who deposited the ball into the roof of the goal with an astonishing 18-yard shot.

The embarrassment was far from over. On 73 minutes, Aymeric Laporte’s header was saved by Meslier who stopped John Stones’ follow-up shot but could not keep out the England defender’s second bite.

And four minutes later Nathan Ake was on hand to make it 7-0 with a perfect header from a Foden corner.

Man City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 7; Stones 7, Dias 7 (Ake 64, 7), Laporte 7, Zinchenko 7; Rodri 8 (Fernandinho 55, 7); Mahrez 8, De Bruyne 9, Silva 6 (Gundogan 45, 7), Grealish 8; Foden 7.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Shackleton 5 (Klich 38, 5), Ayling 5, Llorente 5, Firpo 6 (Drameh 73, 5); Dallas 5, Forshaw 5; Raphina 4, Roberts 5, Harrison 7; James 4 (Gelhardt 45, 5).

Referee: P Tierney 7.