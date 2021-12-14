"Jerry Harris devoted his life to Irish football"

Jerry was involved in Cork football since the 1950s and was involved in Cork City FC from its earliest days.
Jerry Harris was presented with the Special Merit Award by Ollie Cahill, at the PFAI Ford Awards in 2009

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 12:22
Colm O’Connor

Cork City FC chiefs have paid tribute to former club secretary, Jerry Harris, describing his passing as a ‘sad day for League of Ireland football’.

Harris was involved in football for over half and century and served many roles during his time with his beloved club.

A club statement this morning said that “everyone at Cork City FC is truly saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Harris. Jerry was involved in Cork football since the 1950s and was involved in Cork City FC from its earliest days.

“Jerry served in many roles over the years, as a player, a coach, a kit man and, most recently, as club secretary until his retirement. Everyone at the club wish to offer our most sincere condolences to Jerry’s wife Rose, his brother Mick and his extended family and friends.” Cork City’s Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley, added: “This is a truly sad day for Cork City FC, for football in Cork and for the League of Ireland. Jerry devoted his life to Irish football and to Cork City FC in particular. He was considerate, diligent, measured and absolutely meticulous in his work for the club; no task was unimportant when it was for Cork City FC!” 

He added: “For me personally, Jerry was a mentor who showed me the ropes when I first started working for the club. I genuinely would have been lost without his experience, his knowledge and, most of all, his kindness. Jerry was not just a mentor and a colleague, but a friend too. It was that kindness that set Jerry apart from many others; he always had time for everybody and always looked out for people. 

"I do not think there was anybody, player, coach, staff member, supporter, or anyone else, who came across Jerry who would have had anything but a kind word to say about him.”

