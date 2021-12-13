New Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell has ‘zero regrets’ about St Pat’s exit

Stephen O’Donnell has “zero regrets” about quitting St Patrick’s Athletic despite admitting his recent FAI Cup triumph has been tarnished by jumping ship to Dundalk.

The joy among Saints fans of beating Bohemians last Sunday fortnight soon dissipated within 48 hours when their manager informed owner Garrett Kelleher of his intention to quit.

O’Donnell — who has four league titles within his haul of 10 winners’ medals from a six-year stint at Dundalk — affirmed he was contractually free to walk away from Inchicore.

That will do little to assuage the angry Saints faithful or Kelleher, who felt loyalty was due for handing the rookie boss a route into Premier Division management at the age of just 33 in 2019.

O’Donnell’s reward for steering Pat’s to a runner-up finish in the league and FAI Cup was an increased budget and new contract but the lure of rejoining the club he achieved legendary status at for being captain under Stephen Kenny proved irresistible.

The Saints have yet to publicly comment, merely announcing the arrival of Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy onto their management team last week before O’Donnell confirmed his resignation through Integrity Sport, the agency run by his former Arsenal academy teammate, Graham Barrett.

“Everything I've done has been with honesty,” declared the new Dundalk boss about the unsightly saga. “I wouldn't have done anything I didn't think was legally my entitlement.

“I handed in my notice and with the agreement I signed originally with St Patrick’s Athletic.

“I’m not going to go into the ins and outs of contracts but that’s my legal right and I wouldn't have done it otherwise.

“On my side of it, there’s absolutely zero regrets. Probably after having such a successful cup final day and successful season, it’s a little bit tarnished in the aftermath with everything that has happened.

“But I'd still have a very good relationship with the people at the coalface of St Pat’s - the players and the staff - and I'd like to think if we met down the road or if we met at a social occasion that we'd all get on very well.”

On the topic of players, O’Donnell defended his failure to tie down the regulars – adamant the policy on contracts hadn’t differed since he joined Pat’s.

While Kelleher has moved to renew the contracts of a few, such as captain Ian Bermingham and Chris Forrester, other mainstays like Robbie Benson and Lee Desmond are free to move with their former manager up to the M1 to Oriel Park.

“All of our business on contracts was done at the end of the season so it’s not as if something abnormal has happened here,” O’Donnell reasoned about the glut of out of contracts players.

“The way the club operated is that players were left until the end of the season. I’d say 95% of players in the league are in the same position.”

That’s a short-term cycle O’Donnell is striving to address in his new venture. He’s the latest cog in the fresh faces of Dundalk, spearheaded by owners StatsSports and former chief Andy Connolly.

For the past four seasons, the Lilywhites were run by Peak6, an American hedge fund unapologetic about their motives of yielding a profit through the European competition circuit.

A disastrous season excluded them from qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2014 but O’Donnell is thinking longer term than just one season.

“Hopefully it's a time that will be forgotten about,” he said about watching the fiasco evolve at Oriel from afar.

“There was a lot of stuff played out in public but I want to bring the purity and the innocence back to the club.

"There is a hell of a lot of work to do before you start thinking about going challenging for titles. We have to start and strip it all back, starting a little bit from the base.

“I think squad-wise, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City are the two the most set to go again if the season started tomorrow. Sligo are probably quite settled too.

“I think there’s a lot of other clubs with plenty of business to do before the start of pre-season.”