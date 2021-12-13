Stephen O’Donnell hits back at detractors

Stephen O’Donnell insists his loyalty is measured by his contribution to a club as the fallout from his walkout on St Patrick’s Athletic continues.

The Galwegian quit the Saints’ hotseat just three days after winning the FAI Cup to accept the vacancy at Dundalk, where he’d served as captain during a decorated period of success under Stephen Kenny.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment was confirmed on Saturday, O’Donnell insisted he’d repaid the faith shown in him by Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher.

He had entrusted O’Donnell with his first managerial post in 2019 and felt let down by his decision to depart just as the side appeared to be challenging back-to-back champions Shamrock Rovers. Dundalk, unlike St Pat’s, haven’t qualified to compete in European competition next year.

“I think loyalty is what you put in when you are somewhere,” said the 35-year-old.

“What we put in when we were with St Patrick's Athletic was 120% effort 24/7 since we went in there.

“That's loyalty. We couldn't have given any more and I think we repaid that.

“I'm very thankful to the owner and the club for giving me my first opportunity in coaching but I think we have definitely repaid that in our league position and our achievements of winning the cup.

“That is where I would be on that. It was just I had a choice to make and I have chosen this path and I'm delighted with my decision and it's a really exciting time for Dundalk.”

O’Donnell has taken his assistant coach Patrick Cregg with him to Oriel Park, while former Dundalk player and Uefa Pro License holder Dave Mackey has joined as manager.