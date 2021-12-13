Ronaldo v Messi as Man United draw PSG in Champions League

Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea will be happy with their draws
Ronaldo v Messi as Man United draw PSG in Champions League

  (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 11:24

Manchester United have been handed a tough draw against Paris St Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo can resume his long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi when the two sides meet, with the first leg in the French capital to come in late February before the return fixture at Old Trafford.

Manchester City will head to Villarreal, Liverpool have been drawn against RB Salzburg, and Chelsea will take on Lille.

United and PSG met in Group H of last season's Champions League - United's 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes was among the highlights of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, though they lost the home fixture 3-1.

But this time the build-up will be dominated by Ronaldo and Messi, who have both changed clubs since then.

The pair have met in 36 previous games, with Messi finishing on the winning side 16 times compared to Ronaldo's 11, with Messi also having 22 goals to Ronaldo's 21 in those matches.

The last 16 draw in full:

Benfica v Real Madrid 

Villarreal v Man City 

Atletico v Bayern Munich 

Salzburg v Liverpool 

Inter v Ajax 

Sporting v Juventus 

Chelsea v Lille 

PSG v Man United

More to follow

