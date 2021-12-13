Around Europe: Madrid go eight points clear as Xavi admits Barca are in a 'negative spiral'

In the final minute of the 279th Madrid derby, the fans in the south end of the Santiago Bernabéu began to belt out their version of Bad Moon Rising, the opening bar asking Atlético how they were feeling. High in the opposite corner, where just a hundred away supporters sat in silence, all too aware that they faced a long wait in the cold before they began the walk home, the answer was: pretty flat.

Their team had not played badly but an early goal in either half, first from Karim Benzema then from Marco Asensio, was enough to defeat them again. Worse, they knew it was probably enough for the defence of their league title to be derailed in December.

Madrid knew that too, the embraces at the end expressing how big a step this was. Victory leaves them eight points clear of Sevilla at the top, nine above Real Betis, and 13 over Atlético and Real Sociedad. In case you are wondering, it leaves them 18 points above Barcelona, who have other problems to worry about. There is no league for them. The question is whether there is a league for anyone else; although Sevilla and Atlético have a game in hand, the answer is probably not.

Fourteen days may have finished it. One by one the contenders came and one by one they fell. Sevilla, Athletic, Real Sociedad, even Inter: Madrid beat them all. Here they beat Atlético too on a night when Luka Modric’s name rang round, Thibaut Courtois made his statutory saves and Vinícius Júnior was decisive again, the most dynamic player in La Liga. The Brazilian made both.

The first came early, Atlético’s bright opening over almost as soon as it had begun. Twice Koke gave the ball away and if Madrid still had a long way to go, starting by the halfway line, they also have Benzema and Vinícius who combined to carve open another opponent, a moment all it took.

Asensio released the Brazilian just as Felipe doubted whether to take a step up. By the time he had decided it was too late and Vinícius almost gently lifted the cross towards Benzema – that calmness and precision a portrait of his progression.

Benzema was the only man in the area in white and there were seven of them in stripes but still he found space, guiding a superb volley into the bottom corner beyond Jan Oblak. He was not fully fit and would have to make way at half-time, his work here done.

Madrid were where they wanted to be, Atlético where they have been too many times recently – this was the 11th consecutive derby in which they had failed to win.

Meanwhile Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, has warned his team are stuck in a “negative spiral” after they let three points slip from their grasp in a 2-2 draw at Osasuna. Deprived of seven key players through injury, Xavi was forced to turn to his youngsters and it looked to have paid off as the visitors took an early lead. Seventeen-year-old Gavi found Nico González with a precise through-ball that left the 19-year-old to fire past the keeper.

Osasuna hit straight back with a header from defender David García, but Barça retook the lead on the counter when another teenager, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, volleyed home from Ousmane Dembélé’s cross. Barcelona had broken away while Osasuna’s players were protesting that Sergio Busquets had handled the ball.

Barça held on until the 86th minute, when Chimy Ávila’s low shot from outside the box deflected in off Samuel Umtiti’s right foot. It was a bitter blow, but Xavi’s side had struggled to control the game or create chances in Pamplona.

“We are in a negative spiral and we need to find a way to break it,” Xavi said. “This draw is not enough. When we scored the second goal we should have taken control but we didn’t and that made us suffer.”

Real Betis climbed to third with a 4-0 home win over Real Sociedad, with wing-back Álex Moreno scoring twice for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Villarreal followed up their midweek Champions League triumph with a 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano, Gerard Moreno’s penalty securing victory.

Internazionale climbed to the top of Serie A in style as Lautaro Martínez’s double helped them thrash Cagliari 4-0 at the San Siro.

The champions dominated from start to finish to earn their fifth league win in a row, with Martínez getting the scoring up and running with a header in the 29th minute. Martínez could have doubled Inter’s lead before half-time, but saw a tame penalty saved.

The hosts did not have to wait long for a second though as Alexis Sánchez volleyed in five minutes after the break. Hakan Calhanoglu soon added a third. Martínez completed the scoring in the 68th minute with a delicate finish after bringing Nicolò Barella’s inch-perfect long pass under control.

Napoli slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Empoli, their third loss from their last five league games. Eljif Elmas’ shot caught the top of the crossbar in the first half, but the visitors went in front through Patrick Cutrone’s header in the 70th minute.

300 NOT OUT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores an acrobatic equaliser for AC Milan at Udinese.

Elsewhere, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a landmark goal in stoppage time to snatch a point for Serie A leaders Milan at Udinese. The Swedish frontman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in hitting 300 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

Udinese were on the verge of a shock win after taking the lead through a breakaway goal from Portuguese forward Beto. But Ibrahimovic secured a 1-1 draw with a typically acrobatic finish to join a select band of forwards in the 300 Club.

Sassuolo struck twice in quick succession in the second half to beat Lazio 2-1 at home. Goals from Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori sealed the hosts’ comeback after Mattia Zaccagni had put Lazio ahead. Antonio Sanabria opened the scoring for Torino as they beat Bologna 2-1 at home.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title after a Kylian Mbappé double earned them a clinical 2-0 home victory against Monaco.

Mbappé opened the scoring with a penalty and sealed the win with a precise strike in the opening half. The result takes them 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Marseille are up to second in Ligue 1 after earning a 2-0 win at Strasbourg. Bamba Dieng’s spectacular bicycle kick broke the deadlock just after the hour mark before Duje Caleta-Car headed the second for Jorge Sampaoli’s side. Rennes are third after a 2-1 home defeat to Nice, who are one point behind in fourth after goals from Kasper Dolberg and Youcef Atal earned victory.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen took a two-goal lead at Eintracht Frankfurt through Patrik Schick’s double, but were rocked by the hosts’ incredible comeback to win 5-2. Lucas Tuta and Jesper Lindstrom quickly got Eintracht on terms, before Evan N’Dicka stabbed home from close range. Fine finishes from Kristjan Jakic and Djibril Sow completed the rout.

Bottom club Greuther Fürth earned their first league win of the season as they edged out Union Berlin 1-0. Havard Nielsen’s winner ended a run of 12 straight league defeats, but the promoted side are still 13 points from safety with just four points.

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Mainz 2-1, thanks to goals from Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, to go six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. The Bavarians are now on 37 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund on 31 following their 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum.

