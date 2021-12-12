West Ham denied by VAR and Nick Pope in Burnley draw

Burnley 0 West Ham 0

David Moyes’ problems in front of goal continued even if a point at Turf Moor kept his West Ham team firmly in the top four.

The Hammers boss has bemoaned his team’s failure to convert pressure into goals in recent weeks and that problem was again evident as struggling Burnley kept just their third clean sheet of the campaign.

The key moment of the first half came after 37 minutes and featured the latest in a weekend of controversial penalty calls in the top flight.

Michael Dawson went down at a set-piece, apparently tripped by Burnley winger Dwight McNeil although a VAR check agreed with on-field referee Graham Scott that no infringement had occurred.

Following on from controversies involving the top three teams 24 hours earlier, it was a tough break on West Ham and David Moyes, who appeared to have a strong claim for the spot-kick.

Earlier, they had only been denied by a brilliant save from Burnley keeper Nick Pope who had kept out Issa Diop’s near-post header, from Jarrod Bowen’s free-kick.

With England manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, it was a timely reminder from the former national team keeper about his current form.

But that was unfortunately one of the few moments of quality that either side was able to generate in the first half.

Chris Wood headed over from an early Burnley corner while his strike partner Jay Rodriguez did likewise, late in the half, from Ashley Westwood’s cross.

But it was not difficult to see how Burnley had averaged precisely one goal per game over their first 14 league matches and, with leading scorer Maxwel Cornet injured, their threat was severely diminished.

The second half opened with West Ham far more threatening and, on 55 minutes, the increasingly influential Rice drove in a low cross which deflected off Taylor and sat up nicely for Benrahma whose strong header drew another good reflex save from Pope.

The keeper soon had to deal with another dangerous cross from Rice while Michail Antonio’s recent frustrations in front of goal continued when he blasted over from 25 yards.

West Ham enjoyed by far the better of the chances for the remainder of the contest although the closest they could come to a breakthrough was from Rice’s 84th-minute shot which just cleared the bar from 25 yards.

Bowen also had a late chance but was again denied by an excellent diving save from Pope.

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope 9; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 7, Taylor 7; Gudmundsson 6, Westwood 7 (Brownhill 70, 6), Cork 6, McNeil 7 (Lennon 88); Wood 6 (Vydra 59, 6), Rodriguez 6.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianksi 7; Coufal 7, Dawson 6, Diop 6, Masuaka 7; Soucek 6, Rice 9; Bowen 7, Lanzini 6 (Fornals 80), Benrahma 6 (Vlasic 70, 6); Antonio 6.

Referee: G Scott 6