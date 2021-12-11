Dundalk announce Stephen O’Donnell: 'I couldn't turn down football-crazy town'

Dundalk have confirmed the return to the club of former captain Stephen O’Donnell, who will take over as the club's head coach.

O'Donnell stepped down as St Patrick’s Athletic, where he had managed for just over two years, after last month's FAI Cup win.

O'Donnell will work alongside another former Dundalk FC title-winner, Dave Mackey, who has been appointed first-team manager.

While Patrick ‘Padge’ Cregg, who was a part of the coaching set up with O’Donnell at Richmond Park, has been named as assistant manager.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com, O’Donnell said he was delighted to be back.

“Not only did I play for Dundalk, but I also lived in the town and I know the connection that’s there between the club and the supporters. The mood of the club dictates the mood of the town

“When you have a football-crazy town like that, the potential is massive, and I felt I couldn’t turn this opportunity down.

“It’s a challenge I’m really excited about, and I can’t wait to get cracking with Dave and Padge now.”

Dundalk FC chairman and co-owner Sean O’Connor added: “We believe we have identified and secured a coaching team that will make us very competitive, both next season and beyond

“We have a nice blend of youth and experience which really excites us, and the fact that Stephen and Dave already understand the DNA of Dundalk FC, and know what makes the club tick, is a great starting point.”