Ronaldo on the spot again as ragged United just get it done

United's number seven made no mistake to score his 13th goal of the season
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire 

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 19:27
Jon West

Premier League: Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 (Ronaldo 75 pen)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75th-minute penalty turned out to be just enough for Manchester United to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

The visitors were made to work hard for their three points but continued their upturn in form since the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick able to celebrate another victory after success by the same score against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Norwich perhaps deserved a point for their endeavours but remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Alex Telles almost put United ahead with their first chance in the 14th minute but saw his deflected free kick hit the crossbar and go over.

Patched-up Norwich had more than held their own but they needed keeper Tim Krul to be at his best to keep them level at half-time with Ronaldo first denied before Harry Maguire’s header was tipped over.

It was David De Gea who was called into action at the beginning of the second period but Teemu Pukki was thwarted and four corners in quick succession survived.

Ronaldo then made his mark, initially winning the spot-kick when he was bundled to the floor by Max Aarons from a Scott McTominay cross, and then sending Krul the wrong way for his 13th goal of the season.

De Gea had a big say at the end as well with a save to keep out Ozan Kabak’s header while substitute Eric Bailly also deflected a Billy Gilmour strike wide to ensure the away side hung on.

A worry for United was Victor Lindelof being forced off holding his chest minutes before Ronaldo’s winner but this result sends them fifth while Norwich remain bottom.

NORWICH: Krul 8; Aarons 6, Kabak 7, Hanley 6 (Sorensen 21 7), Giannoulis 6; Placheta 7 (Cantwell 70 5), Rupp 7 (Lees-Melou 76 5), Gilmour 7, McLean 7, Sargent 6; Pukki 7.

Unused substitutes: Gunn, Byram, Tomkinson, Mumba, Dowell, Idah.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 9; Dalot 7, Lindelof 6 (Bailly 74 6), Maguire 6, Telles 7; McTominay 7, Fred 7; Sancho 5 (Greenwood 67), Fernandes 6 (Van De Beek 88 5); Ronaldo 7, Rashford 6.

Unused substitutes: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Shaw, Lingard, Elanga.

