Aubameyang storm: 'It’s not an easy situation, a situation that we want to have our club captain in'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad to face Southampton due to what Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach”, understood to involve returning late from a trip abroad earlier in the week.

The club captain did not train on Friday and was subsequently not named in the party to face Saints at the Emirates. Arteta did not give a more specific reason for omitting Aubameyang, who was dropped to the bench for the defeat against Everton on Monday night after a period of spluttering form.

“Unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach,” Arteta said when asked about the reason for Aubameyang’s absence. “We’ve been very consistent that there are certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves, and as a club, and he’s not involved today.”

Questioned on whether the ban would extend beyond Saturday’s game, Arteta said: “It starts today. But certainly it’s not an easy situation, a situation that we want to have our club captain in.”

Arteta would not elaborate on Aubameyang’s punishment after Arsenal’s 3-0 win, despite persistent questioning from journalists.

It’s been reported that Auba was dropped because he came back late from a trip abroad. Is that the case?

“It was a disciplinary breach and that’s why he was out of the squad."

Will he remain captain?

“Let’s talk about the game guys. I tried to explain you what it was and I think I did it frankly. I’m not going to say anything else. I’m gonna focus on the performance and what happened on the pitch.

Would he have been able to play today or was it a COVID issue?

“I am really happy that we won 3-0 and we move into the next game against West Ham guys. I’m telling you you’re not going to get anything else from me.”

Were you worried that the situation might have an impact on the players?

“Unfortunately it happened. I said it in the press conference before. Unfortunately, it happened.”

Do you expect more from your captain?

“I expect from the team what I saw today. I’m really happy with that.

Was Aubameyang at training yesterday because there was a report that he missed it?

“Again, I cannot say anything else guys. You’re not going to get anything else out of me with what happened in the dressing room. I explained the reasons why and it could have gone in a different way, and that is where I’m standing.”

Three goals today shows that maybe you don’t even need him?

“It’s just a game. We scored three and we could have scored more than that. That’s it it’s just a game.”

Is the matter with Auba done? Is he available for West Ham or is it an ongoing issue?

“I explained what happened today and the reason he wasn’t involved today. That’s where I’m going to stay.”

So just today he’s out for?

Nods head

Arteta has taken action against Aubameyang for punctuality-related reasons before, dropping him to the bench for the derby against Spurs in March after he reported late. He was also reminded of his responsibilities by the club in February after apparently breaching Covid-19 regulations to get a tattoo. The latest infraction will exasperate Arteta and may cast his status as captain into doubt.

Aubameyang has not scored in his last six appearances and was only afforded five minutes of action at Goodison Park, with the out-of-favour Eddie Nketiah introduced as a substitute before him. Alexandre Lacazette started at centre-forward against Southampton, as he did in the Everton fixture.

Guardian and Agencies