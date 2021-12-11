Tempers flare at the Bridge after Chelsea sink Leeds at the death 

Premier League: Chelsea 3 (Mount 42, Jorginho pen 58, pen 90+4) Leeds United 2 (Raphinha pen 28, Gelhardt 83)

Chelsea and Leeds have never liked each other much, and at the end of this dramatic match in west London, over 20 players were involved in a mass confrontation.

It was little surprise tempers boiled over, after an enthralling but controversial game, in which three penalties were awarded, the final one of which proved to be Chelsea's winner in stoppage time.

Jorginho scored from the spot, as he had done earlier, but it was harsh on Leeds, who had taken the lead from a Raphinha penalty and got a late, and deserved, equaliser from teenager Joe Gelhardt, only to see Chelsea snatch victory in the 94th minute.

It was a passion-filled afternoon, on and off the pitch, and a much-needed return to winning ways for Thomas Tuchel's team.

Just over a year ago Chelsea had beaten Leeds to go top of the Premier League, before a bad run of form cost them any chance of winning the title and eventually cost Frank Lampard his job.

Tuchel came in during January and immediately tightened their defence, eventually finishing fourth and winning the Champions League.

And this season had continued in similar vein up until recently, with a parsimonious defence making Stamford Bridge almost impregnable.

But cracks started to appear a month ago. Burnley left London with a 1-1 draw, Manchester United managed the same, and both West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg put three past Chelsea in the past week.

So a clean sheet would have been high on Tuchel's wishlist, but it took less than half an hour for the Blues to concede their ninth goal in five games. Marcos Alonso was at fault, sending Daniel James flying to give Chris Kavanagh a simple decision, a penalty that was ratified by VAR. Raphinha jiggled his way to leave Edouard Mendy stranded on his line.

Tuchel looked livid, but his side know how to score and got back into the game shortly before half-time. Alonso dived into a tackled on Stuart Dallas to win the ball – unfairly Leeds claimed – before cutting the ball square from the left. Mason Mount met it first time with a crisp finish inside Illan Meslier's near post, and Chelsea were level.

The French keeper had kept Leeds in the game by using his legs to deny Reece James and Kai Havertz, but he had little chance when Chelsea were awarded a penalty of their own in the 58th minute. Kavanagh saw nothing wrong initially with Raphinha's sliding tackle on Antonio Rudiger in the Leeds penalty area, but VAR persuaded him to watch a pitchside replay, and he awarded a penalty. Jorginho did just what Raphinha had done, and Chelsea were ahead.

But Leeds have admirable spirit and came back to equalise in the 83rd minute. Gelhardt had been on as subsitute for only a minute when he raced into the penalty area to meet a cross from Tyler Roberts with a sliding finish from close range. It was his first goal for the club.

It looked set for a draw going into stoppage time, but there was a final twist, as Chelsea won it at the death. Once again it was a penalty, with Rudiger fouled by substitute Mateusz Klich, and once again Jorginho sent Meslier the wrong way.

At the final whistle there was an ugly melee involving most of the players in one corner, but Chelsea's fans did not care as they celebrated getting back to winning ways.

Chelsea 3-4-3: Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 7 (Christensen 74), Thiago Silva 7, Rudiger 6; James 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 6, Marcos Alonso 6 (Lukaku 87); Mount 7, Havertz 7, Werner 6 (Hudson-Odoi 74)

Leeds 4-3-3: Meslier 7; Dallas 6, Ayling 6, Llorente 7, Junior 6; Shackleton 6 (Klich 59), Forshaw 7, Harrison 7; Raphinha 7 (Gelhardt 81), Roberts 7, James 7 (Cresswell 87)

Ref: Chris Kavanagh 6/10